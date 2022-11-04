Healthcare Leaders and Innovators Honoured at Imprivata HealthCon Annual Awards

Ingenuity and collaboration result in enthusiastic adoption of Imprivata technology at Health Organisations across the UK

The underlying theme is collaboration, by working together we achieve so much more than in isolation, and at Imprivata we are proud to count so many of our customers as partners.” — Ross Allen, Vice President, International Sales, Imprivata

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imprivata®, the digital identity company for mission- and life-critical industries, has honoured the achievements of customers from across the UK at its annual HealthCon virtual user group conference, held on 3 November.

For each of the five Awards, which includes a new award for Outstanding Collaboration, there was an overall Winner as well as Special Commendations in the category, which reflects the strength and depth of nominations.

The Proven ROI Award for the customer who has fully leveraged their Imprivata solutions, either by deploying effectively across their organisation, saving time, or realising the value of Imprivata solutions in their workflows, was won by Swansea Bay University Health Board for its commitment to, and deployment of, Imprivata OneSign® and Imprivata Confirm ID™ at Neath Port Talbot and Morriston Hospitals. The adoption of electronic records and rapid access to critical apps like ‘renal’ and ‘Signal’ had significant impact on clinician and patient experience, with demonstrable return on investment.

Special commendations:

Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust for its roll-out of Imprivata OneSign across all staff, including clinical and administrative areas. This deployment included early engagement with all staff types, design and inclusivity of everyone, along with a strategy for proactive enrolments organised by the project team, putting patient safety at the front of their delivery. As a result, adoption rates within a short space of time have been impressive, with staff reporting they are delighted with the tap and go functionality and time saved.

Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust for the Cerner and Imprivata OneSign project go-live in May 2022. Across both deployments there were 100,000 authentications using Imprivata in just the first five days, justifying the investment and demonstrating strong user adoption.

The Innovator Award for the Imprivata champion whose success story resonates innovation and achievement within their organisation, went to Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust. The Trust are embarking on their biggest transformation project yet, with the Epic EPR go-live which took place in September 2022. Manchester University NHS FT has been a long-standing user of Imprivata OneSign with 28,000 staff enrolled in the solution. Based on integrations between Epic and Imprivata, the Trust was able to run in kiosk-mode with tap and go authentication, and utilising Imprivata Identity Governance™ managed identities across ten hospital sites providing role-based access to Epic. Using Imprivata GroundControl, the Trust reduced the number of iOS devices required to deliver Epic Rover across the ten sites - with clinicians now able to securely and quickly share iOS devices. In addition, the Trust has invested in Imprivata infection control keyboards and card readers, and are also trialling Imprivata Privileged Access Management.

Special commendations:

South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust for its use of Imprivata Identity Governance to rapidly provision 500 new identities in just 25 minutes, to furnish a pop-up vaccination centre to administer booster jabs in the face of the Omicron variant.

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, a long-time partner of Imprivata. After the initial success of Imprivata OneSign, the Trust has invested in Imprivata Identity Governance to provision a further 10,000 identities, and Imprivata FairWarning to proactively monitor applications to ensure patient records are being accessed appropriately.

The Early Adopter Award for the Imprivata customer that has contributed immensely to product roadmap initiatives, was presented to South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. As well as a successful roll-out of Imprivata OneSign with widespread clinical engagement, the Trust has been a trusted partner and pilot site for the Imprivata Virtual Smartcard. The feedback from clinicians on the frontline who have been able to swap their physical cards for the Imprivata Virtual Smartcard has been overwhelmingly positive.

Special commendations:

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, for its early Proof of Concept project for Imprivata GroundControl enabling the Trust to deploy shared iPhones on wards, providing fast, flexible access to technology for frontline staff.

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust for its vision of a single Imprivata platform to manage identity across the Trust, reducing digital friction for clinicians without compromising patient data security.

The Clinical Excellence Award for the customer whose clinical team stands out as an exceptional proponent of Imprivata solutions, was presented to Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for the Cerner and Imprivata OneSign project go-live in May 2022.

Special commendations:

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust for its ambitious and innovative mobility project, mostly deployed remotely during the pandemic, that delivered a global first with Cerner CareAware across 1,100 shared Zebra devices using Imprivata Mobile Device Access™.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust, an ongoing success story, where Imprivata OneSign SSO and ‘tap n go’ have been deployed as part of the Emergency Department systems at Queens and Kings campus. Great clinical ROI has been achieved with swift logins to patient data.

New for 2022, the Outstanding Collaboration Award for the customer who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to collaborating with Imprivata on the development and roll-out of solutions across the Imprivata portfolio, goes to Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. A close partner of Imprivata for many years, the Trust is a regular beta test site providing honest feedback and constructive suggestions. Bolton NHS FT was the first Imprivata Identity Governance pilot site, and the first NHS Trust to invest in virtual smartcards for all of its 8,000 clinical users.

Special commendations:

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust has been working in collaboration with Imprivata for nearly a decade using the Imprivata OneSign platform to deliver a fast, efficient technology service to colleagues. The Trust was an early adopter of Imprivata GroundControl in support of its mobile electronic patient record programme, and has recently invested in Imprivata Identity Governance and Imprivata Privileged Access Management to help transform the onboarding and offboarding experience for clinical staff.

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust is another long-time collaborator with Imprivata and were pioneers of Imprivata Spine Combined Workflow, and will shortly be deploying Imprivata Identity Governance.