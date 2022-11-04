Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends

Submit Release
HERSHEY, Pa., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Hershey Company HSY today announced quarterly dividends of $1.036 on the Common Stock and $0.942 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared November 2, 2022, and are payable December 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of November 18, 2022. It is the 372nd consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 153rd consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

