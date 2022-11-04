GOTRAX Announces New 2023 Performance Electric Scooter
GOTRAX officially announces the first of six new scooters the GX1 Electric Scooter
DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GX1 electric scooter is part of the latest performance series of electric scooters from GOTRAX. We've taken our e-scooters to the next level featuring dual motors, full suspension and front and rear braking. Enjoy 3 separate speed settings, wider handlebars, and an ultra bright headlight. Our latest design is stronger than ever and includes built in LED lights for maximum visibility at night.
As a manufacturer GOTRAX brings you the best specs for the price. The GX1 is equipped with Dual 600W Motors and a 48v15ah (720Wh) Battery for only $999 + Free shipping. Pre-order yours and save an additional $100.
Quick Specifications
35-40 Miles per Charge
25-32 MPH Max Speed
600Wx2 Avg. Dual Motor
10" Air Filled Tires
1 Year Warranty Incl.
Pre-Orders are currently scheduled to ship by 2/1/2023.
GOTRAX is a leading manufacturer of electric scooters and e-bikes. Started in 2017, the Dallas based company has been producing premium electric rideables, specializing in solutions for daily commuting and transportation.
