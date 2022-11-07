Switch Publishes 2023 Marketing Trends Report
As brands adapt to a tumultuous environment, global marketing trends for 2023 highlight less innovation and more focus on adapting older trends.
Trends become more and more important for businesses who are desperately trying to make sense of an ever-changing landscape.”VALLETTA, MALTA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Switch, an international marketing agency based out of Malta, has released its Marketing Trends Report for 2023. Following on from their Marketing Trends ebook from 2022, this report takes an overview of all the marketing trends that the industry can expect to see and make use of in 2023.
— Richard Muscat Azzopardi, CEO of Switch
This free-to-download report goes over the most important global trends for that the marketing can capitalise on in 2023.
CEO of Switch, Richard Muscat Azzopardi, says: “Once again we’re sharing our trend report for everyone to read and reference. As the years roll by trends become more and more important for businesses who are desperately trying to make sense of an ever-changing landscape. We can’t solve the world’s problems, but we can help you navigate through them slightly better.”
A plateau year
Although trends tend to vary from year to year, with some overarching megatrends that endure for far longer, 2023 marks the beginning of a plateau year where the most prevalent trends are ones that occurred during or shortly after lockdown periods. While innovation and technological advancements are still forthcoming for 2023, the trends that seem to be the most popular are further embellishments of trends from years past.
Brands that help to headline 2023
The ongoing cost of living crisis, post-pandemic adaptation, and the war in Ukraine have all had a significant impact on consumers’ day to day lives, and the brands that will make the greatest change in 2023 are the ones that will help consumers navigate the problems of the current climate.
As brands and small businesses once again prove that they are considered a step above government and other authorities, consumers will be looking to their favourite brands and businesses to see how they will support them through the predicted recession and uncertainty to come. Brands that create communities and put themselves in the role to create a helpful, supportive brand are more likely to see through the year at a comfortable pace.
Information and data have been gathered from a number of sources, including Deloitte, Statista, and McKinsey.
About Switch
Switch is a brand & digital firm that partners up with a selection of international clients that are like-minded. It excels in creative storytelling for social, with a focus on B2B marketing for SMBs. Since May 2006, Switch has been a proud and active member of ICOM, the world’s leading network of international independent advertising agencies.
