OCI Clinches Overall Scale-Up Business Award 2022 At The Scale-Up Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply chain specialist OCI won the ‘Overall Scale-Up business Award 2022’, at the Scale-up awards last night (November 3rd) held at Tobacco Dock, London.
The scale-up awards, which have been called the Oscars of the business world, celebrate UK high-growth companies and their entrepreneurs
OCI fought off stiff competition to clinch the award.
OCI is a supply chain specialist which partners large corporations to help them better manage, fund and operate their supply chain.
OCI’s success is reflected in its extraordinary growth in turnover, from £5.6 million in 2016/17 to £508.6 million in 2021. The figures have not yet been released for 2022, but it’s projected that turnover may have increased by over 100 per cent over the 12 month period.
Supply chain bottlenecks and complexity pose the single biggest threat to the global economy - a cost of living crisis and a potential human disaster in the making for the world’s poorest peoples later in the year.
OCI specialises in alleviating supply chain bottlenecks and complexity.
OCI CEO Oliver Chapman said: “We are delighted to win ‘Overall Scale-Up business Award 2022,’ especially in view of the outstanding competition for the award.
“Thanks to OCI’s expertise, we are working with companies to alleviate the supply chain crisis - that is our raison d'être: our vision is to change supply chains globally forever.” We pioneered commercial process outsourcing - CPO, a way for companies to massively improve the efficiency and resilience of their supply chain.
“Now central banks have reacted to the surge in inflation partially caused by supply chain bottlenecks and tension, by increasing interest rates. Recession is likely to follow.
“But we believe economic recovery will be supported by adjustments in the supply chain. We can work with large corporations to facilitate supply chain transformation, helping to support economic recovery too.
“We are so proud to have won the Overall Scale-Up business Award 2022.”
Editor's note
*According to the recent FT 1000 fastest-growing companies, OCI is the No.1 fastest-growing company in the UK, and the 3rd fastest-growing company in Europe.
The FT 1000 is the result of a joint initiative by the Financial Times and Statista, which conducted months of research, public calls for participation, intensive database research, and directly contacted tens of thousands of companies. In the end, it identified outstanding companies among millions of European enterprises
Oliver Chapman is available for interviews and comments.
Source
FT 1000: the sixth annual list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies - https://on.ft.com/35ceokx via @FT
About OCI
OCI is the world’s first in commercial process outsourcing. It redesigns supply chains for organisations, to drive growth.
Working capital cycles are at their longest ever, restricting businesses’ potential for growth.
OCI harnesses technology and commercial process solutions to free working capital from supply chains.
OCI’s unique approach eases financial constraints, making businesses more agile, accelerating their growth.
Charlotte Victoria
The scale-up awards, which have been called the Oscars of the business world, celebrate UK high-growth companies and their entrepreneurs
OCI fought off stiff competition to clinch the award.
OCI is a supply chain specialist which partners large corporations to help them better manage, fund and operate their supply chain.
OCI’s success is reflected in its extraordinary growth in turnover, from £5.6 million in 2016/17 to £508.6 million in 2021. The figures have not yet been released for 2022, but it’s projected that turnover may have increased by over 100 per cent over the 12 month period.
Supply chain bottlenecks and complexity pose the single biggest threat to the global economy - a cost of living crisis and a potential human disaster in the making for the world’s poorest peoples later in the year.
OCI specialises in alleviating supply chain bottlenecks and complexity.
OCI CEO Oliver Chapman said: “We are delighted to win ‘Overall Scale-Up business Award 2022,’ especially in view of the outstanding competition for the award.
“Thanks to OCI’s expertise, we are working with companies to alleviate the supply chain crisis - that is our raison d'être: our vision is to change supply chains globally forever.” We pioneered commercial process outsourcing - CPO, a way for companies to massively improve the efficiency and resilience of their supply chain.
“Now central banks have reacted to the surge in inflation partially caused by supply chain bottlenecks and tension, by increasing interest rates. Recession is likely to follow.
“But we believe economic recovery will be supported by adjustments in the supply chain. We can work with large corporations to facilitate supply chain transformation, helping to support economic recovery too.
“We are so proud to have won the Overall Scale-Up business Award 2022.”
Editor's note
*According to the recent FT 1000 fastest-growing companies, OCI is the No.1 fastest-growing company in the UK, and the 3rd fastest-growing company in Europe.
The FT 1000 is the result of a joint initiative by the Financial Times and Statista, which conducted months of research, public calls for participation, intensive database research, and directly contacted tens of thousands of companies. In the end, it identified outstanding companies among millions of European enterprises
Oliver Chapman is available for interviews and comments.
Source
FT 1000: the sixth annual list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies - https://on.ft.com/35ceokx via @FT
About OCI
OCI is the world’s first in commercial process outsourcing. It redesigns supply chains for organisations, to drive growth.
Working capital cycles are at their longest ever, restricting businesses’ potential for growth.
OCI harnesses technology and commercial process solutions to free working capital from supply chains.
OCI’s unique approach eases financial constraints, making businesses more agile, accelerating their growth.
Charlotte Victoria
OCI
+44 7384631366
media@oci-group.co.uk