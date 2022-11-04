Antimicrobial Plastics Market Growth Driven by Increasing Demand in Medical Devices and Packaging Industry

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Share

The raw material used in the production of Antimicrobial Plastics includes silver, copper and zinc.

Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share for 2021. This trend is expected to continue for the forecast period with China, India and Japan leading the market

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Antimicrobial Plastics Market Report” published by Maximize market Research, Antimicrobial Plastics Market is expected to grow from USD 27.38 billion in 2021 to USD 49.93 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.8 percent.

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Report Scope and Research Methodology:

The Antimicrobial Plastics Market Competitive Intelligence report has covered the detailed insights in Antimicrobial Plastics industry by region and by countries. Analysis of complex industrial dynamics by region, by each segment and factors affecting to the market are analysed to forecast the market size by volume and value by 2029. Key players are divided into local, regional and global level, which has made this report a comprehensive guide to understand the competitive landscape of the industry and gives the detailed insight in the market leaders, followers and local player’s strategies. Pricing analysis and impact of pricing in international tariff is analysed in tangible terms on the top line of the Antimicrobial Plastics manufacturers.

Key players by region are profiled in strategies perspective in the report. Since there is a limitation to profile all players in all the countries covered in the report. However, while estimating the market size, care has been taken that all the manufacturers in the region are analysed and their revenue is calculated. No stone is left un-turned while estimating and forecasting the market size through 2029.

Interviews with key opinion leaders and industry specialists such as competent front- line staff, entrepreneurs, and marketing professionals were conducted as part of primary research, while a review of annual and financial reports of prominent manufacturers was conducted as part of secondary research. The market structure illustrated in each country, with market holdings by market leaders, followers, and local companies, provides a full insight into the research. The report covers the market & mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures, and partnerships by region, investment, and strategic intent.

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Overview

Resistant Plastic towards any microbial growth is known as antimicrobial plastic. It is made up of synthetic polymer material with active ingredients that prevent microbial growth. Such plastic provides protection against many microorganisms such as algae and fungi. The antimicrobial technology prevents the growth of any microbes after coming in contact with the plastic. It imitates antimicrobial peptides that kill and prevent the growth of any unwanted microbes.

The use of this plastic and its replacement with traditional plastics and other materials is expected to be adopted by many industries- leading to Antimicrobial Plastics Market’s growth.

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Dynamics

The medical devices market is one of the major drivers of the Antimicrobial Plastics Market growth. Medical device manufacturers have been using this plastic for producing equipment as it has shown a record of reducing the spread of microbial infections. Hence, the medical devices market is expected to boost the Antimicrobial Plastics Market growth for the forecast period. The changing demographics in developing economies have increased investments by the governments in the construction of hospitals and clinics. This trend of increasing the older population is expected to show positive growth in Antimicrobial Plastics Market.

The food and beverage industry is also a major driver of the Antimicrobial Plastics Market growth. The usage of Antimicrobial Plastics considerably increases the shelf life of perishable goods without the use of preservatives or other additives. Consumer awareness has also increased the demand for antimicrobial plastics. These two factors have paved the path for the Antimicrobial Plastics Market growth for the forecast period.

Antimicrobial Plastics Market is laden with stringent environmental regulations. The safe administration and antimicrobial standards are expected to pose a hurdle in the growth of the Antimicrobial Plastics Market. Fluctuating prices of raw material is also a factor inhibiting the market’s growth. The raw material used in the production of Antimicrobial Plastics includes silver, copper and zinc. The cost of these raw materials is steep, causing to be a major factor hindering the Antimicrobial Plastics Market growth.

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share for 2021. This trend is expected to continue for the forecast period with China, India and Japan leading the market. This regional growth is attributed to the growth in the healthcare and packaging industry of these economies. Other industries such as electronics and consumer goods are expected to witness a massive growth in developing economies, mainly China. The rise of chronic illness in these countries is driving their governments to increase their expenditure on healthcare infrastructure. These factors are driving the regional Antimicrobial Plastics Market growth.

Growth in the European Antimicrobial Plastics Market is expected to face hurdles in their growth. The macroeconomic conditions prevailing in the market such as rising debt and unemployment are set to reduce consumption in the region hampering the Antimicrobial Plastics Market growth.

Antimicrobial Plastics Market Segmentation

By product:

Commodity plastics

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Systems (ABS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Engineering Plastics

Polyamide (PA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU)

Others

High-performance Plastics

By Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Healthcare

Packaging

Food & Beverage

Textile

Consumer Goods

Others

Antimicrobial Plastics Manufacturers:

Agion Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

American Polyfilm Inc. (U.S.)

Americhem Inc. (U.S.)

Ray Products Company Inc. (U.S.)

RTP Company (U.S.)

Compounding Solutions LLC (U.S.)

Du Pont Nemours Inc. (U.S.)

Avient Corporation (U.S.)

Microban International (U.S.)

King Plastic Corporation (U.S.)

Milliken Chemical (U.S.)

Teknor Apex Company (U.S.)

Plastics Color Corporation (U.S.)

Porex Technologies (U.S.)

Polychem Alloy Inc. (U.S.)

Highland Plastic Inc. (U.S.)

Biosafe Inc. (U.S.)

Addmaster Limited (UK)

Lonza Group (Switzerland)

Akcros Chemical (UK)

BASF SE (Germany)

Parx Plastics N.V. (The Netherlands)

Covestro AG (Germany)

Steritouch (UK)

BioCote (UK)

Sanitized AG (Switzerland)

Doeflex Vitapol (UK)

Key questions answered in the Antimicrobial Plastics Market are:

What is Antimicrobial Plastics?

How much is global Antimicrobial Plastics Market in USD?

What is the growth rate of Antimicrobial Plastics Market?

Who are the key players in the Antimicrobial Plastics Market?

What are the key market drivers by region for Antimicrobial Plastics Market?

Which is the largest Antimicrobial Plastics manufacturer

How much investment has happened in Antimicrobial Plastics Sector in last five years?

Who are the Antimicrobial Plastics manufacturers in China, Japan, USA, Europe, India

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

