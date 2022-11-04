Director and Acclaimed Author Lamont Renzo Bracy to begin Open Casting Call for “Rockford Ave” Movie

A single mothers struggles to raise four teenagers on Chicago's Southside

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Movie Director and record producer Lamont “Renzo” Bracy is set to begin production on his long anticipated film “Rockford Ave,” in the first quarter of 2023. Rockford Ave, is a faith based tale of one woman's struggle to make a good life for her children. With the odds stacked against them, the William’s family prevails, but not without strife.

The production of Rockford Ave has been in the works for five years, with the storyline and plot changing over the course of the pandemic. Renzo began writing Rockford Ave after the success of his gospel stage play, ‘Let Love In’, which set the stage for his directorial debut.

The script has seen many adaptations as Rockford Ave. was initially written as an eight episode pilot sit-com style pilot meant for subscription streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu. The decision to take the film to festivals, and eventually theaters was a decision made by the directors in efforts to maximize the issues of the plot. “I found that viewers draw a deeper connection to one off features, opposed to series and episodes,” states Rockford Ave. creator Lamont Renzo Bracy. Regarded as one of the recording industry's rising stars, Renzo looks forward to taking Rockford Ave. to the big screen. Renzo made his directorial debut in 2013 with writing and directing the stage play ‘Let Love In,’ which had both regional and global success.

As the script and story line nears completion, the process of location and cast is next on the agenda. Rockford Ave. is a fictional story written about a single mother raising her family in Chicago, the story board allows for a plethora of options to simulate the environment. Although no initial date has been set on the actual date, the entire filming process is expected to be shot in two weeks and the ground crew is currently scouting locations with a warm spring season.

The Rockford Ave. directors are inviting people from all over the United States, and ask those interested in acting in a real world drama to add @rockford_ave on Instagram and dm interest.

