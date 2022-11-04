HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST HOLD PRESS CONFERENCE ON RECOMPILATION OF ALABAMA STATE CONSTITUTION
A Majority Vote Would Amend the State Constitution To Prohibit the Practice of Involuntary Servitude
It’s time for Alabamians to rectify a historical wrong and end this cruel and unusual punishment called involuntary servitude.”MONTGOMERY , ALABAMA , USA , November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At noon on November 4th, the National Coalition for Human Rights of Incarcerated Citizens (NCHRIC) will host a press conference at the Civil Rights Memorial Center Theater regarding the recompilation of the Alabama State Constitution, specifically addressing the potential prohibition of involuntary servitude.
The National Coalition for Human Rights of Incarcerated Citizens was founded by Diyawn Caldwell, Chazidy Bowman and Jamilia Land. The following speakers are available to speak with media:
Diyawn Caldwell, founder and president of Both Sides of the Wall, and organizer of the Alabama Prison Strike, the largest strike of its kind in U.S. history
Fred Hampton, Jr., Chairman of the Prisoners of Conscience Committee and the Black Panther Party Cubs
Jacob Blake, Sr., father of Jacob Blake and founder of Families United
Bianca Austin, aunt of Breonna Taylor and founder of Families United
Christina McGee-Horvat, co-director of Both Sides of the Wall
Max Parthas, State Operations Director of the Abolish Slavery National Network
Chazidy Bowman, founder and president of Opportunities People’s Justice Leaders
Selinda Guerrero, National Network Organizer at Forward Together
Sandy Ray, Impacted family member
Steven Louis, Director of Development at Edifye
Jamilia Land, Co-founder of Anti-Violence, Safety & Accountability Project and Ambassador for MARCH ON
“It’s time for Alabamians to rectify a historical wrong and end this cruel and unusual punishment” said Diyawn Caldwell, founder and president of Both Sides of the Wall. “The humanitarian crisis within the Alabama Department of Corrections is so egregious and unconstitutional that thousands of incarcerated people have gone on strike and the Department of Justice has filed suit. While Governor Kay Ivey plots to spend $400 million of Covid relief funds to expand inhumane conditions, I hope that Alabamians of good conscience will join me in improving conditions at the prisons we already have.”
