MUSINSA, Korea’s top online fashion platform, partners with Gushcloud targeting Southeast Asia via influencer marketing
Gushcloud International, a global creator and entertainment company, has been appointed by Korea’s biggest fashion platform MUSINSA as digital partner for SEASEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud International, a global creator and entertainment company, has been appointed by Korea’s biggest fashion platform MUSINSA as Southeast Asia digital partner to provide marketing services, including influencer marketing, as MUSINSA enters Southeast Asia to accelerate its international growth.
The move rides the wave of global interest in Korean culture, particularly in K-dramas, K-Pop, Korean food, beauty, and fashion. In Southeast Asia, Korean dramas are the largest consumed online video content category according to an analysis by Media Partners Asia. Meanwhile, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam had the highest viewership for K-Pop-related online videos according to a Blip (a private data research organization) research.
With this rapid rise in popularity, MUSINSA, a unicorn company valued at over 2.3 trillion won (about US$1.8 billion) in Korean fashion-related e-commerce, aims to bring Korean fashion overseas with the MUSINSA GLOBAL STORE.
With deep insight and a strong network in Southeast Asia, Gushcloud has been partnering with MUSINSA to deliver the most localized contents aligning with their core branding messages.
MUSINSA GLOBAL STORE presents current Korean fashion trends, including Seoul fashion from casual, street style, and contemporary to luxury, sports, and beauty. The store has curated more than 200 to 300 brands such as MARDI MERCREDI, LOW CLASSIC, AECA WHITE, ACME DE LA VIE, and COOR, the leading fashion brands in Seoul. This October MUSINSA global shared greeting messages from the most trendy Korean celebrities for MUSINSA’s global launch. Fans were able to hear the artists’ thoughts on fashion and purchase all outfits which were featured in the videos.
Gushcloud specializes in cross-border engagement services since its expansion into 11 countries. Previously, the company focused on cross-border live commerce with Shinsegae Duty Free to launch the first-ever “Asean Live Commerce Festival”, during which cross-culture influencers broadcast to five countries in real-time and sold a record US$100K worth of Korean lifestyle products. Gushcloud’s latest effort was a cross-border ambassadorship for Korean actor Hyun Bin and Gushcloud’s client Sinarmas Sekuritas in Indonesia.
For more information on MUSINSA and Gushcloud, respectively, visit global.musinsa.com and www.gushcloud.com.
###
About Gushcloud International
Gushcloud International is a global technology-driven creator and entertainment company, focused on Influencer Marketing, Entertainment, Commerce. We connect audiences and brands to influencers and content creators through representation and management, brand strategy, marketing and activation services, media production, sales and distribution, licensing and co-creating significant IP in the content, media and event spaces.
The company has four units: Gushcloud Agency, Gushcloud Entertainment, Gushcloud Studios and GC Live. With more than 250 employees, Gushcloud International operates in 11 offices globally including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Korea, Japan, Greater China, Australia and the United States of America.
Media Contact:
Ross Manicad
Head of Corporate Communications
ross.manicad@gushcloud.com
Kezhia Maglasang
Writer
kezhia.maglasang@gushcloud.com
Ross Manicad
Gushcloud Talent Agency Pte Ltd
+ +63 945 985 6111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other