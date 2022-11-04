Forethought Advisors Midterm Election Newsletter Tells Score on the Ground, Predicts Industry Winners & Losers

Lawrence "Larry" Parks Tim Simons

With 2022 midterm election days away, many races remain in flux with prognosticators unable to say with certainty which party will prevail and control Congress

The outcome of this election will impact the public policies that will drive the decisions made in C-suites around the country.

Forethought Advisors today released their midterm election newsletter, which outlines the stakes for various industries and business sectors, while providing insights on the candidates, themes and trends that are driving voters.

"The outcome of this election will impact the public policies that will drive the decisions made in C-suites around the country," said Lawrence Parks, co-founder of Forethought Advisors and a national expert in financial services, public policy, regulatory affairs and politics. "Our newsletter provides information that will help top executives prepare for the post-election environment." Parks is a former executive at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco.

Timothy Simons, a co-founder of Forethought Advisors and also a former executive at Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, KPMG and Cable & Wireless in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America, noted that less than a week from Election Day, some critical races remain too close to call and that control of Congress may go down to the wire.

“A historic trend is already being broken because the President’s party usually suffers heavy losses in the midterm election,” Simons said. “This close to Election Day, it is still unclear whether Republicans will take the House and the Senate, one of the other or neither. I guess that makes the contest a real cliffhanger.“

Here is brief synopsis of each newsletter election story:

 Unpredictable Midterm Election Campaign Draws To A Close

The 2022 midterm election nears with scores of races in flux and prognosticators unable to say with certainty which party will prevail. It has been an unpredictable midterm cycle, in part, because of surprising new trends emerging among voters and the dramatic impact that victory for one side or the other will have on the public as well as major industries and business sectors. President Biden seems to grasp there would be transformational change if Republicans take over Congress, telling those at a recent reception: “If we lose control of the House and Senate, we have a different world. There’s so much at stake.”

 What Republican Control of Congress Would Bring

At noon on January 3, 2023, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy launches his reign with announcements of committee investigations into the Biden Administration, vows to overturn environment laws and regulations, assurances to corporate America that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing and pursuing racial equity will no longer be priorities and offers hints of a new tax cut for businesses and middle-class Americans. Amongst the Republican leadership, with Rep. McCarthy installed as Speaker, his current #2, House Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), will serve as Majority Leader. This would create a vacancy in the Whip position where candidates would likely include Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) and Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA).

 What Happens if Democrats Keep Control of Congress

With Democrats in the House and Senate operating on very thin majorities the last two years, enacting legislation has required a delicate balancing act between the party’s moderate and progressive members, even with President Biden in the White House. If Democrats pull an upset in the midterm elections and resume control of both chambers of Congress, this sometimes-messy legislative process will still create big winners and losers in major industries and sectors across the country. The normal pattern over the past 24 years in midterms elections is for the President’s party to lose an average of 22 seats. President Obama lost 61 seats in 2012 following the bitter debate over Obamacare and President Trump lost 41 seats in 2018. But this election is less predictable. Although Republicans are on the upswing towards Election Day, there are scenarios where Democrats could prevail by the slimmest of margins in the House and Senate.

 What Happens if Congress Splits Between Democratic and Republican Control

If the midterm election leaves mixed control of Congress, it would likely be with Democrats leading the Senate, while the House flips to Republican leadership. The result would be a Congress filling the airwaves with rhetoric, as both sides build their messaging for the 2024 presidential race, but there would be few legislative achievements. However, the divided Congress could cause some shifts on major policy, including the country's unwavering support for Ukraine in the war against Russian.

In early December, our newsletter will be back with election analysis and a deep dive into the public policy changes that can be expected. In future newsletters, Forethought Advisors will continue offering insights on the fight against inflation, as well as other issues, and how the private sector can increase revenue, while workers receive sustainable wages.

