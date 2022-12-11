CLDY Announces C.3 Gen Technology: A Permanent Solution to Prevent Website Downtime
CLDY promises stable, secure & super-fast hosting with C3.Gen. A proprietary technology built to power their hosting solutions, allowing 200% uptime protection.
Time is a valuable currency online, we want to equip businesses with the right hosting technology fueled by C.3 Gen to ensure that their web applications offer a smooth & uninterrupted experience.”SINGAPORE, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stable, secure, and super-fast, these are what global cloud technology provider CLDY promises with C3.Gen. The proprietary technology is built to power the brand’s signature hosting solutions, allowing website owners to leverage 200% uptime protection.
— Dan Chen
While brick-and-mortar stories follow a routine 9-to-5 schedule, an online presence stays open 24/7, at least that’s the expectation.
Business owners know all too well how websites impact revenue and branding. So when a website or web service experiences downtime, there’s an instant loss in business opportunities.
Businesses are looking at a 100% loss during the outage; that’s zero sales, leads, transactions, and ad revenue. According to IT consultancy firm Gartner, the average business stands to lose a whopping US$ 5,600 ( S$ 8,024) per minute amid downtimes.
What’s more, continuous outages impact your website ranking. While Google has remained vague on how long a site can remain down before it affects page rankings, it doesn’t take long for the search engine to remove your site from search results.
If your website remains down for days, Google stops indexing your website completely. This puts a huge dent on your SEO efforts and forces you to start over again.
CLDY C.3 Gen Technology Promises Up to 200% Uptime Protection
There are many factors that cause downtime. Common reasons include server hardware failure, malicious attacks, or scheduled maintenance.
Good web hosting providers take major accountability in preventing downtime. They should proactively secure and maintain their servers to ensure that their servers are up and running.
CLDY ensures secure hosting and daily monitoring while taking things up a notch with C.3 Gen Technology.
C.3 Gen is CLDY’s proprietary technology designed to power the brand’s signature hosting solutions. While most hosting providers offer 99.9% uptime guarantee, CLDY allows clients to enjoy up to 200% uptime protection. It achieves this by tapping into C3.Gen’s Active Optimisation Prioritisation, a component that gives clients access to maximum hosting resources.
Along with C.3 Gen, CLDY helps businesses put their best website forward with the following:
Enterprise-grade hardware
Custom hosting configurations
AI-driven technology to prevent malicious attacks
24/7 performance function and monitoring
Access to a global support team
“We’ve seen an acceleration of digital dependence since COVID-19, increasing the need for faster website speed and higher uptime,” said Dan Chen, MD of CLDY. “Given that time is such a valuable currency online, we want to equip businesses with the right hosting technology — fueled by C.3 Gen — to ensure that their web applications offer a smooth and uninterrupted online experience”.
About CLDY
CLDY is Singapore's fastest-growing cloud hosting company, with a focus on providing innovative and advanced web hosting, email hosting, and cloud hosting products for its clients globally. CLDY is the official Web Host for Singapore's National Day Parade 2022, and of 2022, serves more than 8,000 businesses worldwide.
