Readout of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s Meeting with Secretary of the National Security Council of Mongolia Jadamba Enkhbayar

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met today with the Secretary of the Mongolian National Security Council Jadamba Enkhbayar at the White House. Mr. Sullivan highlighted the strong growth in the United States-Mongolia Strategic Partnership and the U.S. commitment to enhance cooperation, including on economic, climate, and defense issues as Mongolia’s third neighbor. The two held a frank conversation covering a wide range of regional and global issues and reaffirmed the foundational importance of both countries’ democratic principles. They also discussed the importance of expanding high-level engagements, including between the two National Security Councils.

By U. S. Embassy Ulaanbaatar | 3 November, 2022 | Topics: News, Press Releases