Capitol Hill Photo Exhibition, Picket Line and Briefings to Support Unfolding Iran Revolution
Iranian Americans will participate in a weeks long campaign to garner additional congressional support for Democratic Iranian Republic
These are chants of a nation rejecting single party rulers of the past and present and calling on the free world to support their democratic aspirations.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC) has launched its weeks-long U.S. Congress campaign in support of the unfolding revolution for democratic Iranian republic. Iranian Americans are holding a series of events related to the U.S. Congress. These activities include Congressional Briefings both in November and December 2022, an expansive Photo Exhibition on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol featuring images and stories of thousands killed by the Iranian regime, ongoing Picket Line on Capitol Hill, and advocacy to help bolster support for relevant Congressional Resolutions.
— Organization of Iranian American Communities
On September 16, 2022, a new wave of anti-regime protests broke out in Iran. Into its second month, the continuity of the unrest in over 203 cities and all 31 provinces, key universities, and even high schools is unprecedented. More than 450 people have been killed, including at least 32 children. The message of the protesters to the world is focused on the overthrow of the regime. The most universal slogans are “Death to dictator, death to Khamenei,” and “Death to the oppressor, be it the Shah or the Leader [Khamenei].” These are chants of a nation rejecting single party rulers of the past and present and calling on the free world to support their democratic aspirations.
Iranian American campaign calls on bipartisan members of Congress to support the people’s uprising for democratic Iranian republic and urges Washington to recognize their right to self-defense against unrelenting brutality in accordance with the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
Students Chant "Down With The Regime!" -- Iran Revolution 2022