Daniel Roebuck added to the film The Uncivil War – America Divided
The snarky big brother of the lead, Daniel brings his amazing sense of humor and outstanding acting skills to an already talented cast in Clearwater, FL.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Roebuck’s snarky, but lovable big brother routine will add laughter and levity to a movie that is bound to draw equal parts applause and criticism. He has long been a staple of Hollywood hits, with regular appearances across TV in shows such as The Love Boat, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Matlock, The King of Queens, The Drew Carey Show, West Wing, and many more.
Daniel Roebuck joins the cast of The Uncivil War hot off his huge success as The Count in the 2022 Rob Zombie reboot of the classic 1960’s TV show, The Munsters, now on Netflix, and has expressed excitement to be a part of this new project. “This movie is going to shock people and make most cheer. One thing’s for sure, no one who walks out of this movie will leave without an opinion.”
The Uncivil War follows the lives of two best friends, one white and one black, who have never discussed politics before. But all of that changes in the summer of 2020 when Covid shuts down the world and George Floyd dies. The chain of events set off by these two huge life altering events leads to a crescendo that tests the strength of their friendship.
The controversial film is set to be shot entirely in Pinellas County, Florida, primarily in downtown Clearwater and Dunedin, an area which has seen a rebirth of films lately as Pinellas has begun looking to pull in more films and grow its Hollywood footprint.
Producing the film is CAP Studios with Ian Stevens, President of CAP Studios, a fourth-generation film industry expert, producing. With over 35 years of experience behind the camera as writer, director and executive producer, Mr. Stevens has been nominated for LA Critics Choice and DGA awards for various projects over the years.
For more information about the film, visit www.TheUncivilWarAmericaDivided.com or reach out to media contact, David Siracusa.
