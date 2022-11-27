The Future of Work: CLDY Helps Businesses Usher in a Digital-First Workplace
The future of work is here. CLDY, Singapore’s fast-growing web solutions provider, is looking to usher that in by leading a purpose-driven brand.
CLDY, at its core, is a cloud hosting business held by its three pillars. We are employee-led, customer-centric, and global first”SINGAPORE, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The future of work is here. CLDY, Singapore’s fast-growing web solutions provider, is looking to usher that in by leading a purpose-driven brand.
The COVID-19 crisis, coupled with socioeconomic issues, has radically shifted the way businesses operate. All over the world, ecommerce shops began to increase in numbers, online marketplaces boomed, and most of all, organisations had to embrace a remote and flexible workforce.
Roughly three years since the pandemic and the labour market shift has carried on. It’s a universal change, pushing businesses to conform or risking losing top talent.
As businesses like CLDY have discovered, embracing the future of work delivers more benefits than you think.
Examining “The Great Resignation”
After COVID-19 disrupted the economy, a trend dubbed “The Great Resignation” upended how workers saw their jobs. People were dissatisfied with their work environment, particularly office workers. The long commute to work, hefty city living costs, and the lack of career development pushed them to quit and seek better work-life balance.
Global asset management firm Mercer found that 69% of respondents from 150 Singaporean companies reported an increase in turnover during the first half of 2021.
Although replacement hiring in Singapore looks to be promising (51%), businesses still need to look at several factors to retain top talent.
Financial incentives are just the tip of the iceberg, neither is implementing a hybrid workplace model and leaving employees to their own devices. Employers need to establish a strong and supportive work culture. They must equip business leaders with the right tools and levers to manage a dispersed workforce.
Conversely, they need to set an organisational strategy that looks past its products and services and gives employees a sense of purpose.
CLDY Welcomes the Future of Work
It’s no question that workers deserve the best. They are, after all, the driving force behind every organisation. CLDY resorts to building a purpose-led brand to retain and engage its talented team.
“CLDY, at its core, is a cloud hosting business held by its three pillars. We are employee-led, customer-centric, and global first,” says Alvin Poh, Chairman of CLDY. “These pillars work in a domino effect, each one of them positively impacting the other. Operating on the basis of these pillars has helped us usher in a new generation of work, not just for ourselves but for the businesses we serve.”
Happy employees are more driven to help an organisation reach its goals, so CLDY ensures transparency and open communication between leaders and employees. CLDY’s leadership team openly shares the company’s goals, performance, and other metrics.
As an equal exchange, employees share their challenges, feedback, and ideas.
Breeding a culture of communication and trust has enabled CLDY to drive its primary business goal: To push cloud adoption among businesses and brands around the world.
CLDY’s team reached this goal efficiently by taking a customer-centric approach. Driven by a sense of purpose, each team member does more than provide good customer service. They offer solutions that meet customer needs, assisting them in every stage of their journey to the cloud.
CLDY leads by example as well. The business operates globally, freeing itself from the limitations of a physical office and becoming a global-first brand. With the help of the same cloud hosting platforms they promote to customers, CLDY sees results two-fold.
For one, they get to tap into the global talent pool and operate 24/7. And in doing so, CLDY now serves customers from all over the globe.
About CLDY
CLDY is Singapore's fastest-growing cloud hosting company, with a focus on providing innovative and advanced web hosting, email hosting, and cloud hosting products for its clients globally. CLDY is the official Web Host for Singapore's National Day Parade 2022, and as of 2022, serves more than 8,000 businesses worldwide.
