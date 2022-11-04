CSAT.AI Named Region’s Best Tech Startup in Timmy Awards
Tech in Motion announces top startups in top technology hubs across North America
CSAT.AI distills over a billion customer service engagements into actionable insights to empower front line agents with our experience, automating QA to provide in depth understanding of the customer”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As voted on by the tech community, Tech in Motion is excited to announce CSAT.AI as Los Angeles’ Best Tech Startup in their 8th Annual Timmy Awards, which celebrate top tech workplaces. With CSAT.AI’s victory as a Regional Winner, they move on to the North American Awards, where they will be judged by industry leaders from companies like Zendesk, Google, PayPal and VMWare, who will hand out the awards on November 10th during a live virtual ceremony hosted by Tech in Motion.
“To be recognized by your local community as a Best Tech Startup for 2022 is a remarkable achievement, considering the impressive track records of success and innovation for the Timmy Awards finalists in this category,” said Lindsay Lewis, Executive Director of Marketing at Motion Recruitment, Tech in Motion’s founder. “It takes innovative, forward-thinking leaders to also build a great work culture at the same time. We’re proud to highlight progressive companies like these leading us into the future.”
CSAT.AI is the multi-faceted customer satisfaction solution that surveys customers, while automating QA (Quality Assurance), providing live sentiment analysis and giving agents real time guidance. CSAT.AI analyzes 100% of text, email and chat interactions.
Founder, Pullak Mohanty says, “CSAT.AI distills over a billion customer service engagements into actionable insights to empower front line agents with our experience, automating QA to provide in depth understanding of the customer journey. With CSAT.AI clients score for empathy, customer sentiment and query resolution in addition to their own customized metrics seamlessly integrated within their CRM. The best CX prevents bad service before it happens.“
In addition to the Best Tech Startup Award, the contenders for all North American Timmy Awards have been announced for all categories: Best Tech Workplace for Diversity, Best Tech for Good, Best Tech Manager, Best Tech Work Culture and Best Tech Enterprise Employer.
The North American winners will be unveiled live during the 8th Annual Timmy Awards on November 10th. A celebration of all things tech, the 2022 Timmy Awards will have a pre-show networking happy hour with break-out sessions immediately preceding the main event. In addition to giveaways and host entertainment, attendees can hear from guest speakers, celebrate as the winners are announced on-air, and take part in the biggest night in tech. Visit the website to RSVP or see all Regional Winners.
About Tech in Motion Events
Tech in Motion is a North American events and community platform that brings local tech professionals together to connect, learn and innovate. What started as a passion project in 2011, by IT staffing and recruiting firm Motion Recruitment, grew into an organization of over 300,000 members across 14 chapters in North America including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, LA, New York, Orange County, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Toronto, and Washington, D.C. Please visit www.techinmotion.com for more information about our notable speakers, sponsors and events.
About CSAT.AI
Los Angeles based CSAT.AI improves customer service by focusing on agent in-the-moment feedback and automated QA. Analyze 100% of email, chat, and social media interactions for query resolution, sentiment, and empathy, with this subscription software solution that integrates seamlessly with Zendesk.
