Tokki Seeks to Revolutionize Gift-Giving Through Crowdfunding Campaign
Female-owned gift wrap brand innovating the way consumers give this holiday season and beyond; combining tech-enabled personalization with sustainabilitySEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Tokki announces the launch of their Regulation Crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine to revolutionize gift-giving with QR-coded, reusable gift wrap solutions that create more personalized, memorable, and eco-friendly gifting experiences. On StartEngine, everyday people can invest and buy shares in startups and early-stage companies.
Ignite Joy In Gifting
Tokki’s sustainable gift wrap meets growing consumer demand for beautifully designed, planet-friendly solutions and a desire for more personalized experiences. With a $35 billion global market, gift wrap and greeting cards are a growing industry ripe for innovation*. Unlike today’s solutions, Tokki’s eco-friendly, tech-enabled gift bag sets designed for endless reuse fill the need for fresh solutions and personalization in a space where no new products have taken hold in years.
“We are thrilled to launch Tokki’s Regulation Crowdfunding campaign to build on our incredible initial growth bringing thoughtfully designed alternatives to single-use gift wrap and cards to more gift-givers. We’re thrilled to help people everywhere ignite joy with every gift given, across every special occasion,“ said Founder, CEO, and successful entrepreneur Jane Park. “I’ve raised funds from traditional venture capital in the past because crowdfunding equity wasn’t an option back then. I’m excited to have this opportunity to connect with a more diverse and inclusive investor base that more accurately mirrors our customers and independent retail partners. In particular, I’ve met so many women who are curious about investing and are excited to support mission-driven, woman and minority-led companies but aren’t sure how to get started. What I love about equity crowdfunding is how approachable it is for the average consumer investor, with minimum investment thresholds in the hundreds of dollars, not hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
A More Sustainable, Personalized Way to Give
Invented after a holiday morning filled with piles of used, unrecyclable gift wrap, Park remembered how her grandmother in Korea used to package important gifts in reusable squares of silk, and a solution emerged. Tapping into her creative innovation and entrepreneurial experience, Jane partnered with technology leader Taylor Hoit to design a new way to gift. Tokki was born to eliminate the need for wasteful gifting materials and create a more sustainable, connected experience. “We work every day to make gifting easier, Earth-friendly and fun,” continued Park.
After three years and hundreds of iterations to perfect the line, Tokki’s core product line officially launched this summer. It has already captured the hearts of media and retailers across the U.S., appearing this week on the TODAY show and securing 260 accounts in 25 states, selling 25,000 Tokki’s in the first month. Tokki bags and QR-coded cards come in medium, bottle and large, ranging from $12-16 each.
Customers are quickly embracing the joy and new traditions Tokki creates. Margaret Z. shares, "We've already reused our Tokki 5 times! It's so fun to scroll through the history, and I love teaching my kids the joy of reuse and cutting down waste."
Visit StartEngine.com/offering/tokki to learn more about the raise.
About Tokki
Tokki is on a mission to ignite joy through gifting. We combine thoughtful technology with beautiful, reusable designs to make every gift unforgettable. We’re all about connection and believe the best gifts make us feel seen. We want to see, hear, and engage with the people we love—especially when giving or receiving a gift, and traditional cards don’t cut it. That’s why Jane Park and Taylor Hoit invented the coolest, easiest, and most cost-effective way to make your gift truly unforgettable: the Tokki QR Card! They then attached the QR card to a beautiful, sustainably-made gift bag to create the Eco-Gifting set.
The Tokki Eco-Gifting set provides consumers with a 3-in-1 gift wrapping solution, with the stylish bag made from three recycled water bottles, no need for tissue paper with a snap-close top and a customizable, shareable QR greeting card unlike any other. Tokki Eco-Gifting sets can also be reused endlessly, eliminating the need for single-use gift wrap and cards. Learn more about how Tokki works HERE.
*(Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/05/11/2440518/0/en/Global-Greeting-Cards-Market-to-Reach-US-13-4-Billion-by-the-Year-2027.html, Source: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/product/gift-wrapping-product-market/)
Jennifer Ritchie, Carolyn Riesinger
Revolution PR for Tokki
tokki@revolutionpr.com