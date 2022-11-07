MUD\WTR Appoints Mike Fox As its First Chief Marketing Officer

MUD\WTR Chief Marketing Officer Mike Fox

MUD\WTR, the brand known for its popular mushroom coffee alternative, is joined by Mike Fox, a former marketing leader for Facebook, CNN, Snapple and more

Mike is a true team builder, with the blueprints, battle scars and integrity needed to get to the next stage as a business.” — Shane Heath, founder/CEO

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUD\WTR announced today that seasoned brand marketer Mike Fox has joined the company as its first Chief Marketing Officer. Recently named the 30th fastest-growing private company in the U.S. by Inc. 5000, MUD\WTR is the leader in the coffee-alternative market and a head-turning innovator in the mushroom beverage space.

Fox has been a leader in the rapidly evolving world of marketing for 25 years, having held leadership roles for world-renowned brands such as Facebook, Snapple, CNN and Sony. In the past 13 years, he’s specialized in scaling early-stage startups from local to national to global.

For MUD\WTR Founder and CEO Shane Heath, Fox’s background running marketing for Snapple Beverage Group and his experience as an early hire on Facebook’s Monetization Team made him a perfect match for the role of Chief Marketing Officer at MUD\WTR. Heath says Fox’s arrival marks a significant milestone for the rapidly growing company.

“MUD\WTR started very organically: I used the knowledge I had to create a product and brand that I wanted to see in the world,” Heath says. “Over the subsequent four years, my role went from being the person building the company to the person building the team that builds the company. Hiring Mike Fox, with his decades-plus experience managing complex marketing initiatives, is an expression of that transition. He’s a true team builder, with the blueprints, battle scars and integrity needed to get to the next stage as a business.”

Fox grew intrigued by MUD\WTR after returning to the U.S. from London in 2020, where he served as CMO for travel startup Culture Trip. “When companies create entirely new categories of products and consumers respond, that’s when you get enduring brands like Red Bull, Snapple or Vitamin Water,” Fox says. “I see similar potential in MUD and I couldn’t be more excited to work closely with Shane to realize his vision.”

In addition to his responsibilities as CMO of MUD\WTR, Mike is passionate about higher education. He formerly served on the board of Education Pioneers and currently sits on the board of advisors for Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs.

He joins Heath, Chief Commercial Officer Emma Nelson and VP of Business Operations Jessica Rienerth on MUD\WTR’s executive team. “Mike's varied experience at Snapple, CNN and Facebook is a unique blend of marketing expertise that will fuel our bold mission of creating healthy minds through healthy habits,” says Nelson.

ABOUT MUD\WTR

MUD\WTR began as a way to revolutionize how people wake up and start their days. Its flagship product, :rise cacao, is a low-caffeine coffee alternative made from adaptogenic mushrooms, masala chai and cacao. MUD\WTR followed that up with a calming evening blend, :rest rooibos, in 2021 to encourage consumers to adopt a more mindful evening ritual. With more products soon to come and an exciting array of mental-health-supporting content (across a podcast, films and Trends w/ Benefits), MUD\WTR exists to create healthy minds through healthy habits.



