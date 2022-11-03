Submit Release
Boards and Commissions appointments by Governor Jay Inslee - October 2022

Below is the monthly recap of board and commission appointments made by Gov. Jay Inslee during the month of October 2022. Boards and Commissions are designed to give Washingtonians a voice in their government and allow residents to influence decisions that shape the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

The governor takes great pride in appointing qualified, responsible members who reflect the diverse lifestyles of our state and who want to make the state of Washington a better place for us all.

The list below contains the names, hometowns and terms for each appointee. Information about each board and commission is available on the governor's website: https://www.governor.wa.gov/boards-commissions/board-and-commissions/board-commission-profiles. We encourage people to apply through our website.

Board Served Member City Appointment Date Start Date Term End
Adult Education Advisory Council Courtney Jacobsen Kenmore 10/17/2022 10/17/2022 10/9/2025
Adult Education Advisory Council Amy Diehr Tacoma 10/17/2022 10/17/2022 10/9/2025
Adult Education Advisory Council Katrina Klepper Auburn 10/17/2022 10/17/2022 10/9/2025
Adult Education Advisory Council Kelli Graham Seattle 10/17/2022 10/17/2022 10/9/2023
Adult Education Advisory Council Lucretia Robertson Bremerton 10/17/2022 10/17/2022 10/9/2024
Bellevue College Board of Trustees Gregory Dietzel Issaquah 10/14/2022 10/14/2022 9/30/2027
Clemency and Pardons Board Kaziputalimba Joshua Walla Walla 10/4/2022 10/4/2022 9/25/2023
Clemency and Pardons Board Doug Baldwin Jr. Issaquah 10/4/2022 10/4/2022 9/25/2026
Earth-Abundant Materials Board of Directors, Joint Center for Deployment and Research in Kevin Billings Washington 10/18/2022 10/18/2022 1/1/2075
Evergreen State College Board of Trustees, The Shane Everbeck Maple Falls 10/26/2022 10/26/2022 6/30/2023
Forensic Investigations Council Nestor Bautista Ruston 10/27/2022 10/27/2022 8/10/2026
Forensic Investigations Council John Lacy Everett 10/27/2022 10/27/2022 8/10/2026
Forensic Investigations Council Anna Tolin Seattle 10/27/2022 10/27/2022 8/10/2026
Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board Temple Lentz Vancouver 10/5/2022 10/17/2022 6/30/2026
Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board Leonard Barnes Montesano 10/5/2022 10/5/2022 6/30/2026
Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board Ben Wick City of Spokane Valley 10/5/2022 10/5/2022 6/30/2026
Freight Mobility Strategic Investment Board Johan Hellman Vancouver 10/5/2022 10/5/2022 6/30/2026
Grays Harbor College Board of Trustees Paula Akerlund Aberdeen 10/14/2022 10/14/2022 9/30/2027
Health Sciences and Services Authority of Spokane County Alison Poulsen Valleyford 10/18/2022 10/18/2022 10/14/2026
Health, State Board of Dimyana Abdelmalek Olympia 10/31/2022 10/31/2022 7/1/2023
Health, State Board of Patty Hayes Seattle 10/6/2022 10/6/2022 7/1/2025
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on Mike Gonzalez Pasco 10/14/2022 10/14/2022 8/1/2025
Hispanic Affairs, Commission on Angie Hinojos Woodinville 10/10/2022 10/10/2022 8/1/2025
Humanities Washington Board of Trustees Ryan Booth Pullman 10/18/2022 10/18/2022 12/31/2024
Judicial Conduct, Commission on Jacinto Alvarez Spokane 10/6/2022 10/6/2022 6/16/2026
Judicial Conduct, Commission on Tara Miller Omak 10/6/2022 10/6/2022 6/16/2026
Parks and Recreation Commission Ali Raad Olympia 10/18/2022 1/3/2023 12/31/2028
Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation Board of Directors Sheila Masteller Spokane 10/28/2022 10/28/2022 9/15/2025
Prescription Drug Assistance Foundation Board of Directors Cathy Simchuk Spokane Valley 10/28/2022 10/28/2022 9/15/2025
Regents, University of Washington Board of Linden Rhoads Seattle 10/24/2022 10/24/2022 9/30/2028
Regents, University of Washington Board of Alexes Harris Seattle 10/21/2022 10/21/2022 9/30/2025
Regents, Washington State University Board of Judi McDonald PULLMAN 10/6/2022 10/6/2022 9/30/2025
Salaries for Elected Officials, Citizens' Commission on Scott Grayban Spokane 10/6/2022 10/6/2022 6/30/2024
Salmon Recovery Funding Board Joseph Maroney Usk 10/3/2022 10/3/2022 7/15/2025
Seattle College District Board of Trustees Colleen Echohawk Seattle 10/3/2022 10/3/2022 9/30/2027
Shoreline Community College Board of Trustees Rebecca Chan Shoreline 10/14/2022 10/14/2022 9/30/2027
Small Business Export Finance Assistance Center Board of Directors Kimberly Pearson Renton 10/27/2022 10/27/2022 10/1/2026
Small Business Export Finance Assistance Center Board of Directors Christine Skoorsmith Seattle 10/27/2022 10/27/2022 10/1/2026
Spokane Community Colleges Board of Trustees Glenn Johnson Pullman 10/7/2022 10/7/2022 9/30/2027
Tacoma Community College Board of Trustees J. Manny Santiago Tacoma 10/31/2022 10/31/2022 9/30/2027
Western Washington University Board of Trustees Ash Awad Woodinville 10/12/2022 10/12/2022 9/30/2028
Whatcom Community College Board of Trustees Rebecca Johnson Bellingham, 10/18/2022 10/18/2022 9/30/2027
Women’s Commission, Washington State Ann Simons Port Orchard 10/25/2022 10/25/2022 6/30/2024
Workforce Education Investment Accountability and Oversight Board Michael Meotti Olympia 10/10/2022 10/10/2022 6/30/2025

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
