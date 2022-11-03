Baker-Polito Administration Tours New State-of-the-Art Municipal Police Training Academy in Lynnfield, Highlights Administration’s Efforts on Police Reform 

LYNNFIELD — Today, Governor Charlie Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy toured the Municipal Police Training Committee’s (MPTC) newest state-of-the-art police training facility and highlighted key advancements in the administration’s successful, ongoing implementation of police reform that improves accountability and transparency. MPTC is an agency within the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) that is responsible for developing and delivering training standards for law enforcement officers across the Commonwealth.

EOPSS, in close coordination with MPTC, continues to fulfill its mandate under police reform, including the primary objective of establishing uniform training standards for members of law enforcement. To date, EOPSS and MPTC have completed a comprehensive review of 23,000 officer training records for certification, significantly enhanced training capacity by more than 100,000 square feet of new and geographically diverse training space and developed regulations and training curricula to equip officers in de-escalation, use of force, leadership, and stress management.

“Since taking office in 2015, our administration has worked collaboratively with our partners in the Legislature, the community and in law enforcement to advance policing reform throughout Massachusetts departments that delivers a more fair, just and equitable relationship between officers and the residents they serve,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We know the challenges that police officers face every day, and our administration’s efforts to improve accountability and transparency is critical to the safety of not just Massachusetts officers, but its communities.”

“In order to effectively protect and serve all 351 Massachusetts communities, and to uphold the standards expected of them, police officers must be equipped with the training and resources necessary for their success,” said Lt. Governor Polito. “Our administration has been proud to support key grant funding and training initiatives for departments statewide as we work together to keep building on the foundational policing reform we have established.”

In addition to the facility tour, Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito met with student officers currently in their fourteenth week of academy training and recent MPTC graduates who are now serving as police officers in several municipal departments. The participants discussed police reform’s impact on the training experience and individual motivations for pursuing a career in public safety.

“We are grateful to Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito for their deep commitment to public safety and advancing the Commonwealth’s values of fairness, equity, and justice,” said Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy. “These important reforms would not be possible without the thoughtful approach of community stakeholders and partners across state and local government. Despite the complexity of implementing meaningful, together, we have made transformative change that will ensure the continued safety of our officers and the communities they are sworn to protect and serve.”

“The MPTC is committed to delivering cutting edge training focused on vital and relevant topics for officers across the Commonwealth.” said MPTC Executive Director Robert Ferullo (Ret. Police Chief). “The addition of this state-of-the-art Lynnfield location is part of the Administration’s ongoing effort to expand training opportunities, access to central training locations for Law Enforcement throughout the state and continue progress of police reform implementation.”

As a central pillar of the Baker-Polito Administration’s commitment to provide the highest level of training, MPTC’s new Lynnfield location provides more than 55,000 sq. ft. to equip police officers with world-class standardized training. The facility’s dedicated classroom and conference space, mock court, milo range simulation rooms, indoor pool, track, and field house enables MPTC to train concurrent recruit academy classes, veteran officers completing statutorily mandated in-service training, and others participating in specialized in-person training.

As an extension of its professional development offerings, Lynnfield is one of several locations that MPTC delivers its 200-hour Bridge Academy training program. Designed to enable local officers who did not previously attend an 800-hour, full-time police academy to earn certification, the program bridges the gap between any prior training and the new uniform standards now required by law and administered by the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission. Since registration began in September 2021, more than 1,100 officers have enrolled in the Bridge Academy, and 750 have graduated.

MPTC also offers courses that include police leadership training conducted by FBI-LEEDA, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Association of School Resource Officers, and other relevant topics taught by national experts. MPTC recognizes the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in law enforcement and most recently has invested in a Women’s Leadership Conference which resulted in the creation of a women’s leadership roundtable to address issues women face in law enforcement as well as a follow up class to address critical issues.

“Executive Director Robert Ferullo with the MPTC and the Administration have worked diligently in implementing expectations set by the legislature in 2020.” said Lynnfield Police Chief Nick Secatore. “Facilities like this provide officers the tools and training necessary to be successful in modern policing. Law enforcement agencies around Massachusetts are fortunate to have the unilateral support that has made this a reality.”

Beyond expanding training initiatives and the promulgation of the 2020 police reform law, the Baker-Polito Administration has made significant investments in enhancing community safety, improving police-community relationships, and supporting law enforcement with advanced tools for investigations and prosecutions. The administration recently awarded nearly $2.5 million in grant funding to increase the number of law enforcement officers outfitted across the Commonwealth with a body-worn camera, allowing 27 departments to introduce new body-worn camera programs in 2023 and allow five departments to expand existing programs. This year’s awards mark the second year that state grant funding has been made available for body-worn camera programs since the 5-year, $20 million grant program was announced in June 2021.

At the end of November, the Administration will welcome the first-ever Massachusetts State Police Cadet Program, a recruitment initiative focused on strengthening diversity within the Department’s ranks. The program provides Massachusetts residents ages 19 to 25 with a paid, benefitted, and full-time civilian position within the Department where cadets complete 4-8-week rotations at various barracks and specialized units. At the conclusion of the 1-2-year employment, cadets who earn a passing grade on the Civil Service's State Trooper Exam will receive preference for appointment to the State Police Academy. Of the 48 inaugural cadets, 54% are people of color and 29% are women.

About the Police Reform Law

In December 2020, Governor Baker signed landmark police reform legislation into law that created a mandatory certification process for police officers, increased accountability and transparency in law enforcement and provided police departments a greater ability to hire or promote only qualified applicants. The law created the Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission (POST-C), a majority-civilian, independent body tasked with not just certifying the Commonwealth’s police officers, but also decertification and investigation of misconduct. The law also banned the use of choke holds and installed stronger use-of-force policies. Additionally, the law also included key provisions of the Baker-Polito Administration’s previously proposed Massachusetts State Police reform legislation.

About the Municipal Police Training Committee

The Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC) contributes to the safety and security of the Commonwealth’s citizens by establishing training standards for and delivering training to more than 20,000 individuals who serve as police officers throughout the Commonwealth. The training ranges from basic training for new officers to mandatory and specialized professional development training for incumbent officers.

MPTC operates academies in Boylston, Plymouth, Randolph, Lynnfield, Haverhill and East Falmouth (JBCC). MPTC also authorizes full time academies with the Boston Police Academy, Fitchburg State University Police Program, Cambridge Police Academy – Northeastern University, Lowell Police Academy, MBTA Police Academy, Merrimack College Police Academy, Springfield Police Academy, Worcester Police Academy, Quinsigamond Community College, and the Massachusetts National Guard Civilian Academy.

