MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, October 24, 2022 to Monday, October 31, 2022

(Washington, D.C.) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, October 24, 2022, through Monday, October 31, 2022, MPD detectives and officers recovered 53 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, October, 24, 2022

A shotgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Shepherd Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-154-519

A BB gun was recovered in the 5400 block of 32nd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Scott Walker Thomas, of no fixed address, for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Destruction of Property, Resisting Arrest, Possession of a BB gun, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Leaving after Colliding, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 22-154-571

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

A Glock 37 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of N Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-150-997

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Tyrell Anthony Deangelo West, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, No Permit, Reckless Driving, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-154-644

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 28th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Allan Wilson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-154-926

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

A Stoeger Arms STR-9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Franklin Antoine Dorn, of no fixed address, for Gambling, Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-155-411

An I.O., Inc. assault rifle was recovered in the 4600 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Paulette Duncan, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, National Firearms Act, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-155-458

A 9mm caliber handgun and a 7.62 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 4600 block of G Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Michael James Blackmond, of Southeast, D.C., and 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of a Destructive Device, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-134-846

A Walther Creed 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Lee Marshall Green, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-155-646

A Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Brian Jamal Wooden, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-155-792

A Canik 55 TP-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of First Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Craig Jermaine Peacook, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Assault with Intent to Kill, Destruction of Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-155-843

Thursday, October 27, 2022

A Crosman Arms SNR 357 .177 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1700 block of C Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-155-939

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Darius Brown, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-155-950

A Springfield XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Ariel Camille Cooper, of Northeast, D.C., for Murder II and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-156-169

A Taurus .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 900 block of 14th Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-156-231

A Smith & Wesson SD9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Ricky Edwards, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 22-156-320

A Taurus .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1700 block of U Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-156-350

A FNH FNS-9C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Chandell Stevenson, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 22-156-370

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 22-156-384

Friday, October 28, 2022

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Seaton Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Taijhon Antonio Weems, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Theft, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 22-156-687

A Glock 17 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 14th Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-156-766

A Sig Sauer Pro SP2340 .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Randolph Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-156-788

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Tyion Davis, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 22-156-805

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Gault Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-156-827

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Gault Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 13-year-old male juvenile, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Armed Carjacking, Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer in a Motor Vehicle, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 22-156-830

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Q Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-156-853

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4000 block of Ninth Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 52-year-old Andre Miller, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-156-974

Saturday, October 29, 2022

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Thomas Sylvester Tolson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-157-326

A BB gun was recovered in the 2000 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Terrell Dalonte Brown-Pixley, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Robbery, and Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 22-157-354

A Smith & Wesson M&P 2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2900 block of S Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-157-379

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Timothy Lamont Carr, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-157-479

Sunday, October 30, 2022

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 16th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Hakeem Sansbury, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-157-594

A Taurus PT-709 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ninth Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Dirk Marquis Easton, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-157-610

A Smith & Wesson SW9VE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Dwayne Frost, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-157-617

A Taurus PT-145 Pro Millennium .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of Elmira Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Khrystyan George Wade, of Southwest, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-157-702

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun and a Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Fort Stevens Drive, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Michael Coleman, of Northwest, D.C., and 20-year-old Alonzo Lamont Gholston, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-157-848

A SCCY Industries CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Marquise Ramon Bailey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 22-157-878

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 18th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-157-890

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of 37th Place, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Anthony Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., and 34-year-old Jonathan Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-157-950

Monday, October 31, 2022

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Third Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-158-015

A Pioneer Arms Hellpup 7.62 caliber assault rifle, two Glock 19 9mm caliber handguns, and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of First Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Kenneth Josiah Hampton, of Northeast, D.C., and 22-year-old Myles Allen, of Northwest, D.C., for Firearms Possessed by Convicted Felons. CCN: 22-158-147

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 24th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 13-year-old male juvenile, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-158-314

A Taurus 605 .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 4200 block of Seventh Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Delonta Rollerson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 22-158-358

A Beretta 950-BS .25 caliber revolver (pictured below) was recovered in the 4300 block of Fourth Street, Southeast. CCN: 22-158-388

A Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of K Street, Southwest. CCN: 22-158-465

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Morton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Roche Quintell Thames, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, Fugitive from Justice, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 22-158-471

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of 19th Street, Northwest. CCN: 22-158-561

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

###