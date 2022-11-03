Evelyn Alsultany Presents "Broken: The Failed Promise of Muslim Inclusion" at Vroman's Bookstore

Broken: The Failed Promise of Muslim Inclusion by Evelyn Alsultany Evelyn Alsultany Event at Vroman's Bookstore

This is the first book to examine how Muslims are included across US institutions, showing the different ways that they respond to anti-Muslim racism.

A fresh, passionate, and comprehensive exploration of where Muslims factor into American diversity initiatives. Alsultany deftly deconstructs the state of Muslim representation and inclusion.” — Lorraine Ali