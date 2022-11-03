Submit Release
The Rep Academy Creates all-inclusive Course on Scaling DTC Business via Wholesale Distribution

WHOLESALE 101 course

Scale your operations and grow your revenue by selling products to other businesses. Learn to pitch, price, and place your products on retail shelves.

Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.”
— Arthur Ashe
USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assisting clients to scale their operations and grow their revenue is a passion and mission of every good business advisor. With a record number of DTC brands launching in 2022, the need for a trusting guide with proven expertise has continuously grown. The imperative and possibly the norm is now to have a coach that will inspire, educate, and inform you, the small business owner, to propel your success in business.

To help brands understand and navigate B2B world and get them retail-ready, DB Retail Consulting Group has launched the Rep Academy; a school hosted by Teachable where brands, makers, and manufacturers go to start their wholesale journey. The school offers several classes on starting a wholesale business as well as group coaching sessions and private consultations. The Wholesale 101 class is completely self-paced with a focus on starting a wholesale business and providing a foundation to:

~uncover the gaps in knowledge
~discover the basics of B2B industry
~ understand current trends & sales cycles

The DB Retail Consulting Group was founded in 2019 by Diana Barbiani, a wholesale operations expert with 20+ years of experience in sales and procurement. Diana is a highly accomplished and results-oriented entrepreneur and business owner with extensive experience in developing and executing creative strategies to drive business growth, increase and sustain profitability, expand the customer base, and enhance the company’s branding.

Diana Barbiani
DB Retail Consulting Group
+1 619-933-8911
hello@therepacademy.biz
About WHOLESALE 101 course

