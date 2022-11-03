Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution For its ETF Class

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MPY) Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund has declared a monthly fund distribution for its ETF Class in the amount of $0.04667 per unit, payable on December 7, 2022 to unitholders of record on November 30, 2022.



