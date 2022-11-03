Novel Underwater Treadmill for Patients Recovering From Total Knee Replacement
Physical therapy after total knee replacement now includes walking on an underwater treadmill.
The activity of walking on a treadmill, while standing and supported in water, provides some very unique benefits for patients with total joint replacement.”HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A remarkable and innovative method for recovering from total knee replacement surgeries is being provided at Change Sports Physical Therapy Institute in Huntington Beach, CA. Patient’s are using an underwater treadmill which is located right in the outpatient physical therapy office. The use of aquatic therapy during recovery from total knee replacements is not a new concept, however the addition of an underwater treadmill is unique. The patented Hydroworx EVO underwater treadmill is a one of a kind innovation which provides unique added benefits over standard aquatic therapy. The stand alone tank occupies just a slightly larger space than a typical treadmill. The design of the tank allows patients to walk right into the water without needing to go down steps into a pool. "The activity of walking on a treadmill, while standing and supported in water, provides some very unique benefits for patients with total joint replacement," says Matt Swift, PT, DPT, founder of Change Sports Physical Therapy Institute. Patients are able to walk in a de-weighted environment, which allows for more pain free motion early in their recovery. In addition, the pressure of the water around the legs provides a powerful force to reduce swelling in the leg as they exercise. The warm water from the heated pool provides a relaxing and soothing environment for the muscles of the legs which can be tight from the surgery and the lack of mobility. The underwater treadmill gives the patients the ability to begin walking with a more normal gait pattern early in recovery.
— Matt Swift, PT, DPT
Patients with total knee and total hip replacements are loving the use of the underwater treadmill. Ron is an 84 year old man who first started using the underwater treadmill at Change Sports Physical Therapy after he had a knee replacement and a hip replacement. He was barely able to walk into the tank on his first visit due to the arthritis on his other hip. With the use of the underwater treadmill and other services, he was able to progress in his strength and balance. He underwent another hip replacement and returned for his rehabilitation in the water. He has been able to progress to walking without the need for a cane and attributes a lot of his progress to the innovative use of the underwater treadmill.
Change Sports Physical Therapy in Huntington Beach, CA operates the only Hydorworx EVO in the state of California.
Matt Swift
Change Sports Physical Therapy Institute
+1 714-902-9349
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Underwater Treadmill Used in Physical Therapy