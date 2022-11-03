Georgia Rental Assistance Program, Georgia Power partner to help Georgians pay outstanding utility balances

Since 2021, the Georgia Rental Assistance (GRA) Program has provided rent, utility and other housing related assistance to qualifying tenants and landlords who have suffered a financial hardship. Now, GRA is partnering with Georgia Power to help even more Georgians get the financial support they need by paying eligible customers past due utility bills. As part of the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA2) stimulus fund under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, GRA has allocated $44.5 million to pay the outstanding utility balances of eligible Georgia Power customers. Program. This partnership with Georgia Power is another effort to ensure renters are receiving the financial assistance available to them to pay past due utility balances and remain safely in their homes.

This initiative with Georgia Power Company is available to assist more than 200,000 eligible tenants living in the 294 identified zip codes across the state. These zip codes have an average household income that is below 80% of the area median income (AMI), per Treasury guidelines. The list of qualifying zip codes is available below.

Beginning Friday, November 4, 2022, Georgia Power customers renting in a qualified zip code with past due utility bills may be eligible for this assistance. To determine eligibility, please email us at utilityassistance@dca.ga.gov