Meamedica Announces Pharmacogenetics DNA Home Collection Test Kit

meamedica.com announces the launch of their Personal Medicine DNA test. Pharmacogenetics describes how a person’s genes affect their response to medications.

We are excited to announce that meamedica now offers Personal Medicine DNA testing for consumers in Portugal, United Kingdom, Austria and Switzerland to help people take control over their own health.” — Wendela Wessels, pharmacist, founder, and CEO of Insight Pharma Services BV

APELDOORN, THE NETHERLANDS, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, meamedica announces the launch of their Personal Medicine DNA test on meamedica.com. Pharmacogenetics determines how your body breaks down medicines based on your DNA. With these results you can, together with your healthcare provider, make better-informed decisions about which medicine suits you best and at what dose/strength. Currently, meamedica checks for 28 different genes, that are involved in processing many medicines that are currently prescribed.



What is Pharmacogenetics (PGx) Testing?

Your DNA determines how you respond to medication.

In DNA, genes are segments that act as instruction manuals to make proteins that are responsible for:

- the absorption - how does a medicine get in,

- distribution - where is it going,

- metabolism - how is it broken down,

- and excretion - how is it getting out

Therefore, your genes have a huge influence on the way medicine is taken up, divided into the body, and broken down again. They can therefore be responsible for the differences in response to a medication. These proteins involved in how a drug is metabolized are called enzymes. Thus, the genes that produce these enzymes determine whether your body breaks down a drug too slowly, normally, or too quickly, which can result in unpleasant side effects or no effect at all. A pharmacogenetic test shows the activity of the different involved enzymes and gives information about the type of medicine that suits you and the corresponding dose.

“With insights derived from pharmacogenetic testing, healthcare providers may decrease the need for trial-and-error dosing and might substantially reduce the risk of adverse drug events.”

How does it work?

The meamedica PGx Test Home Collection Kit is a mail-in home collection test kit available for individuals in several countries in Europe, such as the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Italy, The Netherlands, and Belgium. This test provides a non-invasive cheek swab for a quick and pain-free experience, together with a clear and easy-to-follow instruction manual. The test will be available to order online at meamedica.com with free shipping both ways.

The results will be made available in your account and are only accessible to you, adhering fully to the strict GDPR regulations. You can share your results with your healthcare provider or decide to retract that access. Your healthcare provider is offered a comprehensive module to help you understand the results better, get access to treatment guidelines and make better-informed decisions on future medical use.

"Insight Pharma Services, a Dutch pharmacy, launched Pharmacogenetic testing online on its websites meamedica and mijnmedicijn in 2019 with the intention to help individuals take more control over their own health and wellness. The healthcare provider module for DNA tests, meamedica |pro, was launched in 2020. We are excited to announce that meamedica now offers Personal Medicine DNA testing for consumers in Portugal, United Kingdom, Austria, and Switzerland too," said Wendela Wessels, pharmacist, founder, and CEO of Insight Pharma Services BV.

About meamedica

meamedica provides affordable and reliable diagnostic home-testing solutions across Europe, backed by a Dutch pharmacy. meamedica is focused on providing Disease Risk testing in accordance with ACMG guidelines as well as Pharmacogenetic testing through their Personal Medicine testing kits and Immune System reports as an add-on to the DNA reports above. The websites meamedica and mijnmedicijn also focus on patient-reported outcomes to improve information exchange between medicine users and promote the user perspective of medicine use.

