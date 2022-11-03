Houston Fire Watch Service Training Seminars Hosted by USPA Will Kick Off This Weekend

A free fire watch service training program has been launched by USPA Nationwide Security. In-person training will cover fire prevention tactics and NFPA requirements. This weekend, the fire prevention division of USPA will be in Houston to provide free training to their fire guards and clients.

The Fire Prevention Division of USPA Nationwide Security will be touring the United States beginning this weekend in Houston, Texas. The purpose of the tour is to provide free fire watch training to their current fire guards as well as to introduce their clients to NFPA compliant fire watch.

VP Briand Fitzgibbons oversees the training schedules for USPA's off-duty fire marshals. Their mission is to educate their fire watch guards and clients across the country. Fire prevention and local compliance will be among the topics discussed.

Fitzgibbons describes Fire Watch as, “The assignment of qualified individuals to conduct a watch to ensure continuous and systematic surveillance is maintained of a building, or portion of a building, in order to identify and control fire hazards, detect early signs of fire, activate an alarm, and notify the fire department in the event of a fire.”

This weekend, the fire guards will focus on the following training:

Identification of potential sources of fire ignition, such as frayed electrical wires and improper storage of flammable materials.

Instructing guards on the proper location of fire extinguishers, as well as how to ensure they are undamaged, unobstructed, visible, charged and operational. Furthermore, ensuring that the bands securing the pin are intact.

The study of combustible materials such as trash and garbage.

To ensure emergency movement is not impeded, obstructions should be removed from exits, stairwells, and corridors.

Monitoring the operation of illuminated exit signs.

When inspecting self-closing doors, ensure that they are not blocked or wedged and that they are able to close freely.

Checking sprinkler systems for obstructions, leaks, closed valves, and decreased pressure.

All USPA fire guards and current clients are welcome to attend fire watch training. This month, the fire prevention division will also visit Dallas and San Antonio.

USPA Nationwide Security: An Overview

USPA is a nationwide security guard company with branch offices in most states across the country, including Houston, Texas. In Texas alone, the company provides fire watch services in Houston, armed watchmen, executive protection, and traditional security guard services. In terms of annual revenue, USPA Nationwide Security ranks fourth in the world, with cumulative revenue exceeding $1 billion since 2005.

Media Contact

Company Name: USPA Nationwide Security

Contact Person: Daniel Manning

Email: Send Email

Phone: (800) 214-1448

Address:Houston, TX District Office Fire Watch Unit (Fire Prevention Division)

City: Houston

State: TX

Country: United States

Website: uspasecurity.com/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Houston Fire Watch Service Training Seminars Hosted by USPA Will Kick Off This Weekend