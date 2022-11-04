Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent headlines Christmas Concert for LFMC Foster kids Dec 16 in Bardstown Kentucky
We are passionate about helping and serving those in need. Our focus is Foster children and Orphans abroad. Everyone needs to know they are loved and that they matter.”NASHVILLE , TN, USA, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shanda Tripp, Founder of Love From Music City, a 501c3 Non Profit www.lovefrommusiccity.org announced today that SPREADING THE LOVE CHRISTMAS CONCERT will take place on Friday December 16, 2022 at Nelson County High School auditorium in Bardstown Kentucky at 8:00 pm.
— SHANDA Tripp, Founder LFMC
Love From Music City (LFMC) a Nashville based charity is passionate about helping and serving those in need. Our focus is Foster children and Orphans abroad, advocating to ensure their needs are met. Every child has a voice and should be heard. We are determined to help under privileged children and rightfully serve and value them. Everyone needs to know they are loved and that they matter, says Shanda Tripp, Founder of LFMC.
The Grammy Award winning, Queen of Bluegrass and Grand Ole Opry member RHONDA VINCENT will headline this special holiday concert. Joining her will be country Recording artist JD Shelburne. JD had a Top Ten Album in 2021 and a song in the top 30 On Country radio. He is a local native and featured in the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. He has recently opened for ZZ Top and others.
Zachary Mosgrove, a young aspiring country artist Born and raised in Bardstown, Kentucky. Picking guitar up after graduating from Nelson County High School, Zach traveled all over the East Coast from Pennsylvania to Florida, opening for various artists including Tracy Lawrence, Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin. He is looking to expand his horizons for the coming years!
Country music artist and actress Cherish Lee, who is the daughter of Dallas star Charlene Tilton and Country Legend Johnny Lee, will serve as the M.C. for the event and perform.
A portion of the net ticket sales will benefit Love from Music City in Hendersonville, TN. It will also benefit the local community of Nelson County by supplying backpacks full of personal items to foster children in the Bardstown area.
Tickets are on sale now exclusively at www.theberryagency.net
All tickets are General Admission at $45.00 per seat in advance, or $50.00 day of show. A small processing fee will be added to each ticket.
NELSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM is located at 1070 Bloomfield Rd. in Bardstown Kentucky, Doors open at 7:00 pm and the concert will begin at 8:00 pm.
