Nashville ESG Fintech Atmos appoints former S&P Global MD, Michael Hutto as Head of Growth

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nashville-based ESG Fintech, Atmos, has announced the appointment of its new Head of Growth. Atmos specializes in helping venture capital funds and venture-backed corporations navigate their evolving ESG compliance & regulatory needs.

Michael Hutto, formerly the Global Head of Sales, Issuer Solutions at S&P Global, is an industry veteran with a robust reputation for defining and executing startup and large-enterprise business strategies. Hutto, who has decades of sales, technology, and business development experience, will lead the GTM strategy & growth with a charge to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory, emphasizing venture capital funds and venture-backed companies.

Atmos has grown quickly since its inception in 2021. Co-Founders Adam Jace & Max Mona had begun working on Atmos in tandem with their Masters in Finance Program at Vanderbilt University. They were victorious in the 2022 SEC Pitch Competition, an annual event that provides undergraduate and graduate degree founders from SEC schools a platform to showcase their ideas for the most groundbreaking products and services. The ESG Fintech company works with private equity, venture capital, and private venture-backed corporations by helping them navigate their evolving ESG compliance & regulatory standards journey. Organizations rely on their web application to help meet their business and compliance requirements and automate ESG data collection, benchmarking, and improvement.

Max Mona, Atmos’ Co-founder, spoke about the new appointment and said, “Michael’s vast experience building go-to-market strategies in high-growth companies and selling complex global solutions is perfectly suited for Atmos.” In addition, “Michael’s understanding and proven track record of scaling sales organizations within private markets will enable Atmos to expand and optimize our sales processes as we help our clients start and continue their ESG journey. Adam Jace, Atmos’ Co-Founder, and Product Lead, said, “Michael is a quintessential hire to Atmos -- with his myriad of experiences linking ESG, technology, and sales within private markets. We are confident his leadership will take Atmos to the next level.”

During his tenure at S&P Global, Hutto re-established growth and led the team through the merger between IHS Markit & S&P Global. Before that, Hutto was the team lead on Carta’s software and venture services team during its time establishing GTM strategy and its hyper-growth. Hutto added, “I am thrilled to join this fast-growing ESG startup company and work with their impressive team. This is a pivotal moment to accelerate the momentum Atmos has with its venture capital fund and venture-backed company clients. I look forward to leading our growth strategy & sales team build as we help our clients navigate their evolving ESG compliance & regulatory standards journey.”