Gov. Wolf Signs 66 Bills into Law

Governor decriminalizes possession of fentanyl test strips to avoid deadly overdoses

Governor Tom Wolf today signed House Bills 103, 121, 220, 284, 324, 397, 668, 875, 987, 1059, 1103, 1328, 1393, 1486, 1571, 1731, 1795, 1823, 1829, 1866, 1929, 1958, 1988, 2057, 2079, 2086, 2209, 2210, 2214, 2293, 2361, 2398, 2426, 2447, 2458, 2525, 2527, 2528, 2538, 2586, 2633, 2637, 2648, 2667, and 2800. He also signed Senate Bills 118, 153, 225, 317, 431, 439, 522, 696, 731, 806, 807, 1027, 1083, 1123, 1152, 1173, 1194, 1199, 1201, 1208, and 1287.

The governor vetoed Senate Bill 736.

