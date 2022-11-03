Make a Lasting Difference in the Lives of Critically Ill Children This Holiday Season

Miracles for Kids Opens Holiday Basket of Miracles Registration, Bringing the Christmas Spirit Alive for 300-Plus Struggling Families

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Take part in creating real Christmas miracles this season by adopting a family as part of the Miracles for Kids Holiday Basket of Miracles program - sign up now. For nearly 20 years, Miracles for Kids has helped to bring stability to caregivers struggling to support a critically-ill child through programs that target financial and mental health challenges during crisis. Each holiday season, hundreds of volunteers join in on the chance to bring endless joy to Miracles for Kids families by providing what may be the only gifts these children receive.“Our Holiday Basket of Miracle's program participants make an enormous impact on the lives of Miracles families, helping to create memories that will last throughout the year,” shares Miracles for Kids Co-Founder/CEO Autumn Strier. “This is a wonderfully rewarding opportunity to share joy with those in need this holiday season!”People wishing to participate may sign up for the program now and can expect to receive their assigned family’s profile on November 1st, which will detail the needs of each individual family member. A shopping guide and price range will be provided for each family member (complete with sizing). Participants can easily coordinate gifts for families with as many members as they choose. Items can then be dropped off at the Miracles for Kids headquarters for distribution or shipped directly to the family. To ease the burden on member families, items should be wrapped or delivered with wrapping paper included.Past families include children like 13-year-old Anahy Iglesias, who was diagnosed at the age of four with Morquio A Syndrome - a rare genetic condition that affects a child’s bones, spine, organs, and physical abilities. Anahy was a miracle from the very beginning. Born prematurely at 27 weeks and weighing only two pounds, her mom left full-time employment to provide 24/7 childcare. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Anahy’s dad found it increasingly difficult to find enough work to support their sweet family of four. Both parents and older sister Yesly (age 14) struggle daily with worries about what the future holds. Thanks to the Basket of Miracles program, they still find much to celebrate each holiday season.Be the miracle for 300-plus families just like Anahy’s by signing up now at MiraclesForKids.org About Miracles for Kids:Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) non-profit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. Founded in 2002, and led by Co-Founder & CEO Autumn Strier for nearly 20 years, the organization creates stability for families that are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child's life. With programs providing financial aid, basic needs, housing, and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles fulfills a mission to help caregivers battle bankruptcy, homelessness, hunger, and depression, so they can concentrate on what matters most. Based in Irvine, California, the Miracles team currently serves families with children in treatment throughout the state, including CHOC Children’s Hospital, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital, Rady Children’s, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, and Loma Linda University Medical Center. Follow on Instagram @MiraclesForKids to see how your efforts make a difference. Learn more and discover ways to get involved at MiraclesForKids.org.