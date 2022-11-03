Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software Market Report (2022-2027)
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan employee engagement and feedback software market size was US$ 59.0 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1% during the study period, i.e., 2022-2027. The Japan employee engagement and feedback software market is expected to reach US$ 108 million by 2027.
On the basis of delivery, the integrated delivery segment is expected to register the highest growth rate of 9.8% because of the growing use of cloud-based technology in enterprises. On the basis of offerings, the customized interface segment holds a tremendous share of 71% in 2021 as it allows employees to remain engaged in innovative work. Moreover, organizations are more inclining towards customized software in order to receive the products that fit best their needs. On the basis of content, automation is expected to have high scope in the Japan employee engagement and feedback software market. Meanwhile, on the basis of offering, the customized workflow segment leads with the highest share of 30% as it allows various services to the employees, such as digitizing offline awards and easy approval processes.
Based on basis of enterprise size, SMEs hold a strong foothold, accounting for nearly 90%. Therefore, it drives the high scope for the market, while the large businesses segment leads with the highest share of 45% due to growing digitalization in the large businesses and their growing focus on employee engagements and building a friendly environment.
Factors Influencing the Market
Japan employee engagement and feedback software are used to manage hotlines, helpdesk, training tools, etc. The software is adopted to help staff and maintain the workflow of the system by eliminating disruptions. This software establishes a healthy work culture by managing emails and alerting with frequent updates. Apart from that, companies also share occasion-based emails through the software, majorly on birthdays or work anniversaries. The extensive applications of employee engagement and feedback software are outlining the future of the entire Japan employee engagement and feedback software market.
In Japan, artificial intelligence is gaining significant popularity in organizations. Governments are also emphasizing the increasing penetration of advanced technology. For instance, Japan's artificial intelligence (AI) policy for 2019 has mandated to train of nearly 250,000 employees in data science and AI. Therefore, it will open doors of opportunities for the Japan employee engagement and feedback software market.
Further, businesses in the country are growing at a significant pace, from 23,944 in 2016 to 29,243 in 2018. With the growth in the range of organizations, the scope of the Japan employee engagement and feedback software is high. Additionally, SMEs are maintaining a strong foothold in the Japanese economy, holding nearly 70% of the national employment share. The rising integration of the internet and connectivity is expected to bring a significant uptick in the Japan employee engagement and feedback software market. Additionally, more technologies are being deployed in enterprises to enhance digital integration. Companies are increasingly looking forward to improving employee engagement and productivity.
However, the low working population of Japan may pose a challenge to the Japan employee engagement and feedback software market. Even after having a high range of SMEs, the employees of the nation are actively disengaged at work, which may complicate the growth of the Japan employee engagement and feedback software market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Employee engagement and feedback software witnessed a tremendous rise in terms of revenue because of the growing importance of focusing on input. The Qualtrics and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) report that nearly 95% of IT leaders have started focusing more on employee feedback after the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, technology adoption accelerated during the pandemic because it allows employees to put forth their views.
Competitors in the Market
Various companies analyzed in the Japan employee engagement and feedback software market include Hyphen, Achievers, BAM Creative, Bitrix24, Vocoli, Transcend, KaiNexus, Motivosity, Officevibe, Culture Amp, Qualtrics, Saba Software, 15 Five, Synergita, Teamphoria, Reflektive, Tiny Pulse, Impraise, Weekdone, Technology Advice, Zinda, etc. Firms thriving in the market are strictly focusing on innovations and improving the consumer experience. For instance, Motivosity, one of the prominent employee engagement and feedback software providers pulled the veil off its new mobile app in March 2022. The mobile app can even navigate and recognize peers and enable a seamless fun experience for the users.
Market Segmentation
The Japan employee engagement and feedback software market is segmented on the basis of delivery, deployment, offering, content, platform, and enterprise size.
Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software Market, By Delivery
Standalone
Integrated
Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software Market, By Deployment
Cloud
On-Premises
Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software Market, By Offering
Customized
Turnkey
Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software Market, By Content
Surveys
Workflow
Automation
Action
Planning
Others
Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software Market, By Platform
Desktop
Mobile
Japan Employee Engagement and Feedback Software Market, By Enterprise size
Small Enterprise
Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
