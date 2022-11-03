Hexagon to update aerial data of eight U.S. states at six-inch resolution in 2023 for the HxGN Content Program

(Norcross, Georgia, USA, 3 November 2022) Hexagon's Geosystems division announced today that the HxGN Content Program will refresh aerial data of eight U.S. states at 6-inch (15-centimeter) resolution for the 2023 collection season, including Texas, Washington, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Maine, Montana and Idaho. Additional states may be added as the season progresses.

Most notably, Texas will be refreshed as part of Hexagon's ongoing partnership with the State of Texas and the Texas Natural Resources Information System (TNRIS), a division of the Texas Water Development Board. The four-year program emerged from the HxGN Content Program's Content+ initiative, a cost-effective licensing model for state and local governments that offers the flexibility to obtain single-season aerial data to their desired specifications.

The refreshed aerial data will be available starting in Q4 of 2023, adding 763,902 square miles (1,789,497 square kilometres) of high-resolution orthoimagery, stereo imagery and imagery-derived digital surface models to the program. The four-band orthoimagery will be available through a streaming subscription using standard mapping APIs or via pixel download on the Hexagon Digital Reality (HxDR) Data Store, the new online store for purchasing aerial data from the HxGN Content Program.

"Government and private organisations have relied on the HxGN Content Program for nearly a decade to optimise workflows, make more informed decisions and support initiatives for their communities," says John Welter, President, Geospatial Content Solutions at Hexagon. "The extensive coverage and high-quality aerial data, combined with our strategic partner network, enables both public and private sectors to access a myriad of solutions that meet their unique needs."

If you are interested in learning more about the refreshed aerial data in your state, please inquire at info.content@hexagon.com.

