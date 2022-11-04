With a blend of hip-hop, pop, & R & B Josh Remi's debut single, "C8," is an anthem for all Corvette enthusiasts
Renowned for his eclectic sound and artistic versatility, this rising singer-songwriter is crafting a signature style.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether cruising along in his beloved Corvettes or grinding on the mic, Josh Remi is a force to be reckoned with. Josh has emerged as an influencing and driving force in the music industry that encourages all to pursue their dreams and hold steadfast to their beliefs. His debut single, "C8," is now out, and there's no doubt that this rising star is destined for success.
Versatile and talented Josh Remi has cultivated an inseparable bond rooted in music with his sights lasered on the future. His latest single, "C8," is an ode to Corvettes and all things fast and furious, set to be the perfect anthem for Corvette enthusiasts everywhere. With its upbeat and hip vibe, this track will keep your heart racing and your feet moving. Whether you're a seasoned Corvette aficionado or enjoy great music, "C8" is sure to be a hit with its catchy melodies and signature Josh Remi sound.
Josh Remi's music is rooted in the topics he touches, paired with authentic emotion that lures eardrums. Powerful, sleek, and on the road roaring with excitement, Josh's thrill for C8s is captured perfectly with the hip and upbeat vibe of the track. His music is raw, authentic, and untamed, and "C8" cultivates and embodies his passion for Corvettes using the essence of sound and lyrics.
The allure of the vehicle, paired with lyrics that will have you singing along, is sure to hypnotize all who can hear his undefined sound. Currently on pace to ignite the entertainment and automobile industry, Josh's vulnerable and soul-revealing music, paired with his passion for Corvettes, will capture the heart and ears with its catchy melody and bold sound. With the release of "C8", he has cemented himself as an innovative musician whose love for Corvettes pours relentlessly throughout the track.
Fans can learn more about Josh Remi and stay up to date on upcoming music and projects by visiting his website.
About Josh Remi
As a Filipino- American, multi-genre recording artist and songwriter based out of Jacksonville, Florida, Josh has emerged as one of the most influential and talented artists in the music industry today. With its upbeat vibe and soul-revealing lyrics, "C8" is sure to be an instant anthem for the Corvette brand hitting all the right notes and having you craving an encore.
Driven by a love for Corvettes and his natural talent, Josh is set to take the music industry by storm. His latest "C8" has an upbeat vibe and soul-stirring lyrics. The track is sure to get your heart racing and your feet moving. Get ready to hit the gas and experience the Corvette revolution with Josh Remi's "C8."
