U.S. News - Best Lawyers® names Garvish Immigration Law Group to list of 2023 "Best Law Firms"

garvish immigration female lawyers

Best Law Firms Badge for 2023 Atlanta Law Firm Garvish Immigration Law Group

Garvish_Immigration_Law_Group_Elizabeth_Garvish

Garvish Immigration adds to list of awards with recognition in 2023 "Best Law Firms" Report by U.S. News and World Report - Best Lawyers.

I am so thrilled that as we are working to create the happiest team, the happiest clients and the happiest law firm in America, we have also been recognized as one of the best law firms in America!”
— Elizabeth L.A. Garvish, Esq.
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlanta-based Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2023 Edition of U.S. News and World Report - Best Lawyers “Best Law Firms” Report. Since 2009, Best Lawyers has partnered with U.S. News & World Report to produce “Best Law Firms” annually.

To be included in the U.S. News rankings, a firm must have at least one attorney who is recognized in the current edition of Best Lawyers. Garvish Immigration’s Founding Attorney, Elizabeth Garvish, was recognized in the 2023 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for the third year in a row. Elizabeth Garvish is an award-winning attorney who has been listed in Super Lawyers since 2013 and was the winner of the 2022 Legal Innovators Award by Georgia Legal Awards presented by the Daily Report.

Elizabeth and the team of lawyers at Garvish Immigration Law Group pride themselves in following the firm's core values and practicing law with love. The Garvish team collaborates closely with its clients to ensure the immigration journey is seamless and that clients achieve their goals and feel confident in their journey.

The full list of Best Law Firms is available online at bestlawfirms.usnews.com and will be published in the 13th edition of Best Law Firms.

About Garvish Immigration

Garvish Immigration Law Group, LLC, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is an award-winning firm that represents corporate and individual clients across the globe. Our practice is focused exclusively on employment and family-based cases. At Garvish Immigration Law Group, we function with one principle in mind – our clients come first. The immigration process can be daunting, especially in today’s current environment.

