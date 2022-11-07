Now anyone can have their crypto website with DexKit's White Label Marketplace
Startup's vision with this tool goes into creating an easy-to-deploy and fast cryptocurrency-focused content management system (or CMS)
DexKit’s NFT Whitelabel marketplace is trying to become «the shopify of NFTs»”NATAL, RIO GRANDE DO NORTE, BRAZIL, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DexKit, a Brazilian tech startup that focuses on developing user-friendly DeFi technologies, has revealed its latest invention: an NFT marketplace creation wizard that promises to help any user, with no programming or design experience, build their crypto marketplace in seconds.
— João Campos, Head Developer at DexKit
DexKit's vision with this tool goes beyond the current NFT marketplace itself: the startup is directing its efforts towards creating an easy-to-deploy and fast cryptocurrency-focused content management system (or CMS) that not only provides the user with NFT trading capabilities but also features to show and trade any token type.
With DexKit's CMS, the user will be able to create their crypto pages and display numerous types of content, including both specific functionality for cryptocurrencies (swap, buy and sell orders, listing NFTs…) as well as traditional resources such as images, videos and menus, for example.
The NFT marketplace builder is useful and liberating. Users will no longer have to deal with sanctions from centralized markets that undermine their rights to earn money like everyone else because there is no on-chain censorship.
This is what the magic of decentralization is about: allowing the user to go as far as he wants within the limits of responsibility and common sense.
DexKit's goal is to continue creating liberating, open source tools so easy to use that anyone, anywhere, has the joy of creating something beautiful and lucrative for themselves, without fear of being taken away.
Visit DexKit's blog and read about this news and other ones in reference to our project and all the innovations that are coming.
