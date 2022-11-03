Hotel Technology Management (htm) Ltd Appoints Andrew Hall as Global Account Manager
Andrew is the right professional to help htm launch its international business as we have just opened our subsidiary, htm B.V., in the Netherlands.”MILTON KEYNES, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Technology Management (htm) Ltd are happy to announce that Andrew Hall has been appointed as Global Account Manager, joining Erwan Le Goff (CEO) and Simon Alexander (Founder), to help grow the business into Mainland Europe. An experienced customer focussed Information Technology Professional, Andrew Hall assumed his new role on the 3rd of October 2022.
Andrew has spent 20 years working in hotel technology roles with Hoist Group (ex Docomo-InterTouch) until 2020 and more recently with GuestTek as their Project Manager for Europe. During his career, he developed a strong experience across multiple roles including Key Accounts / Operations / Project and Service Delivery Management.
“Andrew is the right professional to help htm launch its international development”, says Erwan Le Goff, htm’s CEO. “Until recently, our activities were 100% UK & Ireland based. However, our clients started to appeal to us to extend our services to their hotels into Mainland Europe. We are convinced it is now the right time. We just opened our subsidiary, htm B.V., in the Netherlands and Andrew will lead its development. His experience in delivering complex solutions abroad and managing relationship with hotel chains will surely help us to structure our future team and support our clients.”
While at Hoist Group and GuestTek, Andrew has been responsible for successfully delivering multiple projects end to end for recognised international organisations, in areas such as Wi-Fi, IPTV, Telephony and Infrastructure.
“I am excited to be joining HTM as Global Account Manager and joining a highly skilled and professional team. HTM are a long established and respected partner to the Hospitality Sector in the UK and Ireland and I look forward to helping HTM open the next chapter in their journey with the expansion into Europe. This is an amazing opportunity for me to develop existing relationships into Europe and nurture new ones”, explains Andrew Hall.
About Hotel Technology Management (htm) Ltd:
As the UK's Premium Managed Service Provider for data and voice in hospitality solutions, htm delivers high quality installations, project management and support services to hundreds of properties, with many recent projects focussed on moving core services to cloud platforms. The company has developed a wide range of solutions and services to support its clients and help them embrace the new digital era while keeping costs under control. Being a reference in Network Management, IT Support, Connectivity, Wi-Fi and Telephone Systems, htm recently started to offer innovative solutions such as IoT, TV-casting, web-based paging systems and robotics to improve the client experience in hotels.
