FBS & LCFC Joint Project to Emphasize Importance of Trading Education
FBS and Leicester City Football Club made a joint project, Make Your Own Way. The project aims at highlighting a considered approach in trading.THAILAND, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FBS and LCFC announced the launch of the new project, Make Your Own Way. Within the project, the two companies will hold several joint activities that will introduce real stories of FBS traders and LCFC players – how they came to success, what barriers they had to overcome and what helped them on their way. Some activities will bring opportunities for participants to get commemorative gifts.
The main idea of the Make Your Own Way project is expressed in the video, which draws the comparison between trading and football. They both require a considered approach built on making plans, developing strategies, and making informed decisions. In trading, a structured approach minimizes mistakes and risks of wasting money but increases the possibility of success. To master this, everyone needs to learn.
A reliable broker always educates its clients at least about the trading basics. FBS, for instance, often points out the necessity and significance of learning, as trading involves risk. That is why the broker provides traders with teaching materials in different formats.
On the official website, social media, and FBS apps, clients can find free courses on trading. FBS financial analysts explain trading terminology and teach about indicators, patterns, analyses, and more. The materials are divided into levels so everyone from beginner to advanced traders could catch up from their point of knowledge.
Besides, FBS holds webinars regularly. It is a great way to get trading insights and tips or directly ask trading-related questions and have a live discussion.
Make Your Own Way is not the first joint project of FBS and LCFC. The two leading companies have been cooperating to raise important issues for over a year. This time, they send a clear message of how important it is to make the right choice. Whether a trader or football player, everyone creates their lives on their own and decides which turn to take.
Thousands of people can watch the video made within this joint project and get inspired by the ideas it is transmitting as the video goes live on the screens of the King Power Stadium, LCFC’s home stadium.
FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with more than 13 years of experience and over 75 international awards. Over 23+ million traders and more than 500 000 partners worldwide have chosen the company. With an annual trading volume of over $8.9 trillion, FBS is developing steadily as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. FBS is also the Official Principal Partner of Leicester City Football Club.
