Topdrawer Shop First Manhattan Location KPG's 155 Spring

Retailer topdrawer has it is stylish and sustainable tools— set on Manhattan

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topdrawer — A Japanese/American company known for luxury leather goods, bags, house shoes, fine paper, premium pens, Japanese goods, and other nomadic tools— inked a deal for its first store in Manhattan at KPG's 155 Spring.

"We are thrilled to have Topdrawer open their first location in Manhattan at KPG's 155 Spring. SOHO foot traffic has now surpassed pre-covid levels, and Topdrawer seized the opportunity to join an unbelievably curated group of retail tenants at 155 Spring. We have established an exceptionally high-quality asset on Spring Street in Soho, so it was a perfect fit for Topdrawer's first location," said Greg Kraut, KPG's CEO

"Our goal with topdrawer is to combine the quality and craftsmanship of our grandparents' generation with our drive for independence, function, and stylish sustainability. It all results in a collection of tools curated from around the world, which help you do your best work, wherever you are," said Peter Dunn.

The chain, which has locations in Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, and Los Angeles, plans to move into the space in early December. The asking rent was $400 per square foot for the (15) fifteen-year deal.

"KPG tasked the leasing team with finding unique and creative retail users. We were able to secure Topdrawer for its vast and unique product offerings. The retail store is its own experience. We expect the shopper in SOHO to quickly adopt the store as a favorite," said Richard Skulnik, from Rico Real Estate

KPG purchased the building earlier this year and has brought it up to 100% occupancy.

The 60,000-square-foot property, first constructed in 1910, is also home to other top retailers such as APM Monaco, Modere, Vera Bradley, and Park West Gallery.

RIPCO Real Estate's Richard Skulnik represented KPG in the TopDrawer deal. Compass's Rebecca Olshan represented the tenant.

Media contact:

Greg Kraut

348060@email4pr.com

6466654508

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topdrawer-shop-first-manhattan-location-kpgs-155-spring-301667786.html

SOURCE KPG Funds