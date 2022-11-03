Submit Release
InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved External Female Catheter (LAX-1449)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a registered nurse in a hospital and I found that some female patients had trouble keeping a traditional external catheter in place. I thought there could be a better external catheter option, so we invented INC.PADD," said one of three inventors, from Simi Valley, Calif. "Our design helps to keep a female patient dry and comfortable, even when moving or changing positions in bed."

The invention provides an improved design for an external female catheter. In doing so, it can be utilized on any body type. As a result, it reduces the incidence of skin break down and discomfort associated with wetness and it eliminates the need to remain in one position. The invention features a practical design that is easy to position, use and remove so it is ideal for female patients requiring an external catheter. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1449, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

