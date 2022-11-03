Raynet recognized in 2022 Gartner® “Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Endpoint Management Tools”

Raynet Logo

RaySuite Unified Endpoint Management solution highlighted in latest Gartner report.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raynet, global software vendor with market-leading solutions and managed service provider in the field of Enterprise Software Management, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Gartner 2022 “Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools”.

While inclusion in the report isn’t an endorsement, it does provide an overview of the vendors as well as a comparison of the various solutions including product scope and price information.

According to the report, many midsize enterprises require UEM tools “as a way to reduce the number of tools in their portfolio and reduce total cost of ownership, while improving endpoint management capabilities and the digital employee experience”.

With RaySuite UEM and its flexible pricing and services, Raynet offers its customers a hands-off approach, placing customer business needs and revenue goals front and center. RaySuite UEM emphasizes the entire application lifecycle through its packaging service and third-party application store. The solution integrates mobile device management, IT asset inventory and management, and centralized data management in a single platform, allowing midsize enterprises to control their application portfolio and keep it up to date. It also offers third-party integrations, so customers can connect to ITSM, vulnerability, patching and other tools to improve security and ensure reliable service delivery.

RaySuite UEM features flexible deployment options, a must for midsize enterprises that need to control costs and free up critical business IT resources. RaySuite UEM can be deployed on-premises, in private clouds, as an IaaS instance, or as a turnkey SaaS solution. Each option can be customized to meet infrastructure and end user needs.

“We’re really excited that Gartner has recognized Raynet for its UEM solution RaySuite in the report. Raynet’s focus, whether in UEM or IT visibility, has always been on reducing costs and effort. The less time an organization has to spend on managing endpoints, assets, and application lifecycles, the more time they have for their business needs. Our goal is freedom to work, and when we achieve that, it’s a win for everyone” said Ragip Aydin, CEO of Raynet, proudly.

