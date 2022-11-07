Submit Release
Mbanq Holds Seminar on How to Create a Digital Banking FinTech

Mbanq is one of the fastest growing FinTechs in the world.

Mbanq sets up and operates banks and credit unions as a service

An incredible learning and wealth creation opportunity

Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq

This exclusive event will be hosted by the Financial Policy Council and Mbanq on Nov 17th, 2022 in New York City.

A good starting point to create digital financial services would be to adapt existing technology with your own out-of-the-box thinking.”
— Vlad Lounegov, CEO, Mbanq
NEW YORK, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Mbanq, together with The Financial Policy Council present an exceptional networking, learning and wealth creation opportunity to be held live and in person in New York City on November 17th, 2022.

How to Create a Digital Banking FinTech?

Date: 17 November 2022
Time: 4:00pm-6:00pm + networking
Location: Penn Club of New York, 30 W 44th St, New York City, 10036

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/create-your-own-digital-banking-fintech-live-in-person-in-new-york-tickets-453244605817

Join the financial industry starting at the very top – as a founder and owner of your own digital banking FinTech, brought to you by the people who do it best. Mbanq has already created and operates over 50 banks, FinTechs and Credit Union brands in partnership with its clients.

Wealth creators take notice – the world’s top FinTech professionals will teach aspiring entrepreneurs about the realities of the digital financial world. Followed by networking. Panel and guests include:

● Ziad Abdelnour, Chairman, Financial Policy Council (moderator)
● Vlad Lounegov, CEO, Mbanq
● Lars Rottweiler, CTO, Mbanq
● Sergio Terentev, CEO, B9
● Rachel Moore, President, Carbon Blanc
● Eraj Akhtar, Chief Futures Officer, CrowdPoint Technologies


Create, Grow and Multiply Investor Value with Digital Finance:

- How do digital banks work?
- What’s the profit potential?
- What are the risks?
- Untangling regulatory and compliance
- Is the technology as complicated as it seems?
- How are FinTechs valued and how to raise investor capital?
- High level Q & A

+ NETWORKING
Drinks and food with wealth creators from the Financial Policy Council, professionals from a wide range of industries and global experts in FinTech and banking.

We look forward to your participation.

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/create-your-own-digital-banking-fintech-live-in-person-in-new-york-tickets-453244605817

Alex Player
Mbanq
