Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics brings top notch pediatric dentistry to North San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stone Oak Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics is excited to offer modern pediatric dentistry in a welcoming environment. Our team is passionate about providing quality dental care for kids of all ages. Families can now enjoy the very best in cutting-edge pediatric dentistry at Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics.
Located at 20507 Stone Oak Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78258 Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics, provides the highest level of advanced oral care for beautiful, healthy, happy smiles. Long-time San Antonio native and Board Certified Pediatric Dentist, Dr. Joannna Ayala, leads a compassionate, experienced team and is proud to welcome patients to their new family dental practice. The doctors and staff at Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics care deeply about building long-term relationships from an early age. The dental professionals at this clinic treat children of all ages with general pediatric dentistry services such as checkups, cleanings, tooth repairs and gum treatments.
From the moment families walk through the door, they will feel welcomed and at home. Specializing in personalized treatment plans and extraordinary care this San Antonio dental practice stands out. Stone Oak Children's Dentistry & Orthodontics have truly reimagined the patient experience with exclusive comfort amenities and modern technology to make visits relaxing and efficient. Dental insurance is accepted, and various payment options are available to meet all types of budget needs. The clinic offers expanded hours, Saturday appointments and same-day dentistry for patients.
To help open their doors to the community, two welcome events have been set. The first is the official Grand Opening Celebration scheduled for November 12th from 1-4pm. The event will include food and beverage, a bounce house, visits from the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department, giveaways and office tours. A secondary event includes a Ribbon Cutting with the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce on November 11th at 12 noon, with lunch provided.
"We are proud to offer the community modern pediatric dentistry in a welcoming environment. Our team is passionate about providing quality dental care for kids of all ages. We can't wait to meet you and your family!" says Dr. Ayala.
More about Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics:
Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics mission is to change the way patients view dentistry. They take a unique approach to patient care with advanced technology, comfort amenities, expert general and specialty dentistry. Stone Oak Children’s Dentistry & Orthodontics serves the Stone Oak, North San Antonio, and Timberwood areas. Dr. Ayala and team are highly experienced dentists committed to improving the oral health of their patients through education and tailored treatment plans for each patient. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (210) 988-0504 or visit StoneOakChildrensDentistry.com
Dr. Joannna Ayala
Dr. Joannna Ayala
