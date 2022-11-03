Inc. Magazine’s Vet100 List Unveiled

The 2023 Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized in March during the IVMF’s Veteran EDGE conference, which will take place in Dallas, Texas.

Annual ranking honors 100 fastest-growing veteran-owned and -operated businesses

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine, in partnership with Syracuse University's D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), has announced the sixth annual Vet100 list—a compilation of the nation’s fastest-growing veteran-owned and -operated businesses. The ranking was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.

“Building a business and the prosperity that can come with it, has never been harder than in this past, chaotic year, the supply chain disruption and the pandemic before it,” says Scott Omelianuk, Inc.’s Editor in Chief. “Given that prosperity is driven by small business, and given, we now know, the impact Veteran founders have on that small business, it's important to recognize them and celebrate their foundational support of the economy through their entrepreneurial successes.”

This year’s list includes 48 veteran-owned businesses that have been named to a previous Vet100 list, including KGM Technologies in Norcross, Georgia, the top-ranking veteran-owned business on the Vet100 list, and ranked in 27th place on the Inc. 5000 list. This year’s honorees have an average growth rate of 1,846% over the past three years, and 24 of the businesses appearing on the Vet100 list are alumni of the IVMF’s programs. Also, this year’s list features 10 businesses that are owned by women veteran entrepreneurs, a unique community of entrepreneurs the IVMF supports through its Veteran Women Igniting the Spirit of Entrepreneurship (V-WISE) program.

“In almost every industry we see veteran-owned businesses excelling by applying leadership and management skills they learned from their military service and having tremendous impact in their communities,” said Dr. Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor as well as the Founder and Executive Director of the IVMF. “Veteran entrepreneurs are a critical component of the small business landscape, and we’re excited to see our program graduates recognized by Inc., particularly those who are enjoying recurring placement on the Vet100 list. We appreciate Inc.’s commitment to highlighting these success stories. One specific area we’re proud to see growth this year is the number of those businesses whose veteran business owners are women. All of us here at the IVMF take pride in moments like these and we’re grateful for the continued partnership with Inc.”

The 2023 Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized in March during the IVMF’s Veteran EDGE conference, which will take place in Dallas, Texas.

For more information on the Inc. Vet100 list, visit https://ivmf.syracuse.edu/Vet100/.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Syracuse University's D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) delivers no-cost career training and entrepreneurship programs across the US and globally. And we help ease the transition after service back into communities for service members, veterans and their families as well as prepare them for successful careers and business ownership. We've supported over 170,000 to date. It's our mission to support theirs. For more information, visit ivmf.syracuse.edu and follow the IVMF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.