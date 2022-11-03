Givzey and Crowded Partner to Improve Equal Access to Membership-Based Nonprofits
Givzey partners with Crowded to improve access to membership-based nonprofits for all through GNPL and flexible giving solutions.
Givzey’s GNPL flexible giving solution is a perfect fit for Crowded’s platform, which empowers nonprofit membership organizations to take control of their financial well-being.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Givzey, fundraising’s first AI-enabled flexible giving and patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Crowded to bring flexible membership dues to membership-based nonprofit organizations.
— Adam Martel, CEO of Givzey
There are nearly 10,000 different nonprofit membership organizations in the United States, with hundreds of millions of members. Managing these memberships and collecting dues often comes at odds with the amazing missions these nonprofit organizations set out to achieve. Worse, some membership organizations cite economic difficulty as the top reason that people do not join. Through Givzey’s partnership with Crowded, we will offer GNPL and flexible giving solutions that empower people to become members and stay current with dues, so nonprofit leadership can focus on impact.
“Organizations that actively celebrate and enrich our culture are core to our society and Give Now Pay Later will help remove barriers that prevent people from participating in these organizations,” said Adam Martel, CEO and founder of Givzey. “Givzey’s GNPL flexible giving solution is a perfect fit for Crowded’s platform, which empowers nonprofit membership organizations to take control of their financial well-being. We’re thrilled to bring flexible payment options for dues to this amazing sector of the larger nonprofit community.”
Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later (GNPL) solution is a short-term financing method that allows donors or members to give to nonprofit organizations now, and pay in interest-free installments with zero fees. Donors’ credit scores are never run (hard or soft) and never impacted, because of Givzey’s patent-pending PHILO Score. Through Givzey, nonprofit organizations receive their full gift up-front and never have to worry about lost pledges or a donor defaulting. Donors, meanwhile, are usually included to give more and more often with GNPL, because smaller payments are in line with monthly budgets.
“We are proud to partner with Givzey and their revolutionary concept of Give Now Pay Later,” said Daniel Grunstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Crowded. “A recent study found that 44% of College students (8.8 million) are interested in joining a fraternity or sorority, compared to only 1.4 million current members, with cost cited as the highest barrier to membership. By expanding Givzey’s offering to membership-based organizations, Crowded and Givzey will usher in an era of Pledge Now Pay Later. This will unlock the immense networking and social benefits of these organizations to members of all socio-economic backgrounds”.
Crowded's free banking and financial management app offers straightforward solutions for just about every nonprofit finance need your club has – from banking and dues payments to tax reporting and reimbursements. Too many nonprofits lose track of their funds or go over budget because of messy financial management. We support nonprofit clubs and organizations that do good out in the world by letting them focus more on their cause and worry less about their finances.
Givzey and Crowded’s joint solutions will be available to Crowded customers in the coming months. In the meantime, click here to schedule your free demo today to learn more about how Givzey is transforming fundraising for across the country.
About Givzey
Givzey is a Boston-based, rapidly growing flexible giving solution company, powered by AI-enabled fintech, on a mission to revolutionize giving for donors and nonprofit organizations. Givzey’s patent-pending Give Now Pay Later donation platform increases the giving power for millions of donors by offering interest-free installment plans at nonprofit organizations. When donors apply, credit scores aren’t impacted, approval is instant via our patent-pending PHILO Score, and the nonprofit receives its full donation upfront. Meanwhile, donors can split their gifts into four easy payments, turning gifts into subscriptions. This flexibility empowers donors to make the maximum impact that their budgets allow while nonprofits receive access to important funding immediately.
About Crowded
Crowded is the first banking and financial management service designed specifically for member-based nonprofit clubs, groups, and their members. Our app is tailored for ‘crowds’ that exist between B2B and B2C that traditional banks have underserved. With payment solutions, banking tools, reporting features, tax tools, and organizational management software all in one package - our services revolutionize how 501(c)s manage money.
Kevin Leahy
Givzey
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn