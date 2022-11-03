Cooper Ginsberg Gray Celebrates Four Lawyers Named to Arlington Magazine’s “Top Attorneys 2022” List

Arlington Magazine Top Attorneys David Ginsberg, Dan Gray, Nathan Olson and Kristen Kugel

David Ginsberg, Dan Gray, Nathan Olson and Kristen Kugel were recognized for their work in family law, and Ginsberg was also recognized for his appellate work.

We are honored to have several attorneys recognized by Arlington Magazine. We thank the members of the legal community for referring and supporting our firm.” — Nathan Olson

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, USA, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arlington Magazine named four Cooper Ginsberg Gray lawyers to its 2022 list of Top Attorneys. David Ginsberg, Dan Gray, Nathan Olson, and Kristen Kugel were recognized for their work in family law, and Ginsberg was also recognized for his appellate work.

These honors reflect the results of an Arlington Magazine survey in which attorneys were asked to nominate their peers in 21 practice areas. Nominations were limited to attorneys located in Arlington County, Fairfax County, the City of Falls Church, and the City of Alexandria.

While Arlington Magazine administered the survey, it was not involved in the selection process. Additionally, survey participants were only allowed to recommend attorneys in their own firms if they recommend an equal (or higher) number of attorneys from opposing firms.

All four lawyers have been recognized by other prominent publications in the Northern Virginia area. Ginsberg and Gray, both of whom are listed in Best Lawyers in America, were also recently named to the Washingtonian Magazine’s Top Lawyers Hall of Fame. Olson is also listed in Best Lawyers in America, and has been recognized as one of the D.C. Metro Area’s top family lawyers by Northern Virginia Magazine and Washingtonian Magazine. Kugel has been recognized for her work in family law by Northern Virginia Magazine and Virginia Business.

About CGG: Cooper Ginsberg Gray is a Family Law firm consisting of nine attorneys who practice law in all Northern Virginia jurisdictions. The firm also offers Divorce Coaching with an on-staff psychologist, a unique benefit for clients. Together, their philosophy is that clients are entitled to representation that entails respect, dignity, trust, and support.



Website: https://www.cgglawyers.com