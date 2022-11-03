Four Military Academy Cadets to be Honored at the 65th Annual Laureate Awards, Presented by Aviation Week Network
Four military academy cadets will be honored this evening at Aviation Week Network’s 65th Annual Laureate Awards (#AWLAUR). The event honors extraordinary achievements in the global aerospace arena and will take place at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C.
The four military academy cadets who will receive Tomorrow's Leaders awards, which honors young men and women who have chosen career paths in the armed forces, are listed below. To view winners as selected by editors at Aviation Week Network, visit 2022 Laureate Awards.
Cadet First Class Timothy Goulet of the United States Air Force Academy. Cadet Goulet is originally from Ellicott City, MD, and a graduate of Howard High School. He is now a cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy majoring in Astronautical Engineering and Applied Mathematics with a minor in Space Warfighting. Cadet Goulet’s interest in space began from a young age thanks to his father’s work as a Lockheed Martin contractor in the Hubble Space Telescope program at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. He came to USAFA hoping to pursue his passion in space, and he has been fortunate to do so through his coursework, involvement with the Cadet Space Operations Squadron, and research with NASA Johnson Space Center. Cadet Goulet hopes to commission into the Space Force as a developmental engineer next June.
Midshipman First Class Cadet Trauger of the United States Naval Academy. A native of Salisbury, MD, Cadet Trauger was a three-sport varsity athlete playing lacrosse, golf, and basketball, while also being named the valedictorian of his graduating high school class, James M. Bennett High School. While at the Naval Academy, his passion for aviation and desire to be challenged led him to major in aerospace engineering. After graduation from the Naval Academy, he hopes to fly jets for the Navy with a goal of one day becoming a test pilot.
Cadet Lieutenant Timothy Austin Bradley Widner of the United States Military Academy. Cadet Lieutenant Austin Widner is from Plano, Texas, and a graduate of Frisco Liberty High School. He is studying mechanical engineering with a focus in aeronautical engineering at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, where he is part of a capstone team focusing on the design of an autonomous thermal lance to remove the need for an operator to be physically present. Over the past summer, Cadet Widner took on a month-long internship at MIT Lincoln Labs focused on experimentally determining the drag coefficient for various orientations of a specified UAS. He also successfully completed the Army Air Assault School and Cadet Leader Development Training at West Point. Cadet Widner is fascinated by aviation and looks forward to a lifelong career in the field. After graduating in May, he is hoping for a commission as an Army Aviation officer and to begin flight school.
Cadet First Class Taylor Jin Young of the United States Coast Guard Academy. Cadet Young comes from a military family with parents who were Army Aviators. Growing up, she lived in Arlington, VA and Kansas City, MO. She attended Park Hill South High School where she participated in Civil Air Patrol. Young is currently working towards her Private Pilot’s License and has approximately 45 hours in a Piper Cherokee. As a 1/c cadet at the United States Coast Guard Academy, she is a Marine Environmental Science major, the Chair of the Advisory Board to Women, and a record-holding varsity springboard diver. She is a qualified REDBIRD simulator instructor and the President of the Aviation Club. Young intends to pursue a career in aviation with the Coast Guard.
"We are delighted to honor these fine cadets who inspire others and represent the very best of tomorrow’s leaders,” said Aviation Week Editorial Director Joe Anselmo. "The Laureate Awards honor pioneers and thought leaders in aviation and aerospace and these cadets will inspire others to strive for broad-reaching progress in aviation, aerospace and defense today and into the decades ahead.”
The Laureate Awards ceremony is one of the industry's premier events, attracting hundreds of industry pioneers and thought leaders from around the world. At the Awards Gala, nominees from four categories will be honored and a Grand Laureate in each category will be named from among the winners. The award categories are Commercial Aviation, Defense, Space, and Business Aviation. In addition, Aviation Week Network will bestow the Philip J. Klass Award for Lifetime Achievement.
The Laureates Awards Executive Sponsors are Air Lease Corporation and Boeing and the Sponsor is Airbus. In addition to the Laureate Awards, Aviation Week Network will recognize the “20 Twenties” in partnership with Accenture and sponsored by Hexcel. This program recognizes the accomplishments and drive of 20 science, technology, engineering, and mathematics students in their 20s and currently enrolled in a master's degree or bachelor's degree program.
