Medication Awareness and Administration
The importance of professionally delivered training is essential for people working with medication.
The overall aim of the course is to increase the student’s knowledge and understanding so they are able to safely administer medication to service users within the legal framework.”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professionally delivered training is essential for people working with medication, as the implications of errors can have a serious impact on those involved. Patients rely on their medication and trust that it is correctly prescribed and administered, so meticulous management of medication administration is vital. The Medication Awareness and Administration course delivered by Centaur Training Services is predominately aimed at people working in a range of care and medical sector settings. Designed to help them carry out their duties in a safe and professional manner, the course is suitable for anyone who deals with medication or works around medication. It provides students with vital knowledge on how to correctly store, administer, and dispose of medication in line with government legislation and guidelines, covering legislation aspects of medication, as well as local policies and procedures.
The half-day program will familiarise attendees with the different classifications and common types of medication and emphasise the importance of good, clear record keeping and maintenance of medication records. It also covers the principles of safe handling of medication including the collection, storage, and safe disposal of medication, plus identifying and demonstrating safe administration procedures. The correct reporting of mistakes and the need for monitoring service users for any side effects will also be covered.
The overall aim of the course is to increase the student’s knowledge and understanding so they are able to safely administer medication to service users within the legal framework, as well as the policies and procedures of their workplace.
Attendees will learn to identify and describe:
• Legislation around the medication in their workplace.
• The classification of medication.
• Types of medication.
• The importance and need to maintain accurate medication records.
• Safe collection, storage and disposal of medication.
• The principles of safe medication handling.
• The value of supporting self-administration.
• The correct administering of medication.
• The requirement for and correct procedures for reporting mistakes.
• The importance of recognising side effects and reporting changes to the individual service users.
