Alana Healthcare Acquires Florida-Based Preferred Home Health Providers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alana Healthcare is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of Eustis, Florida, based Preferred Home Health Providers (www.myphhp.com), a leader in home healthcare services. PHHP provides in-home health care services in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties.
Founded in 2006 by Bernadine Ukah, RN, PHHP is recognized and certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its high-quality care and service, for promoting health, and for improving the quality of life of its patients. “Here at Preferred Home Health Providers, we believe that patients fare better in the comfort of their own homes,” states Ukah. “Our dedicated team of nurses and therapists come with decades of experience in home health. We specialize in orthopedic care, wound care, medication management, and management of chronic diseases. Through the challenges of the past few years, our team of clinicians has rallied to continue to give the same level of compassionate care to their patients, and I am confident Alana Healthcare is the right move to take our organization and services to the next level.”
“Alana Healthcare is a proud leader of chronic care and in-home respiratory care in the nation. We recently launched Alana Home Care in Tennessee, and knew home healthcare was our next logical step for expansion,” states Timothy Sheehan, Alana Healthcare CEO. “We already have a strong in-home care presence in Florida, and the opportunity to continue the high level of in-home healthcare services PHHP provides to Lakes, Sumner, and Marion counties, including The Villages and surrounding communities, is something we are excited to support.”
Preferred Home Health Providers will retain its services and personnel. The Alana Healthcare recruitment team is actively looking to grow the team for increased personnel availability. Qualified candidates can learn more by visiting www.myphhp.com.
ABOUT ALANA HEALTHCARE: Created in 2010, Alana Healthcare (www.alanahealthcare.com) is an innovative health solutions company providing high-touch support and education for people living with chronic diseases. Their programs are focused on improving member quality of life, reducing hospital utilization, and preventing the overall escalation of chronic diseases.
Alana Healthcare programs include Alana Home Care (www.alanahomecare.com) and trium, a chronic care management and remote patient monitoring program (www.triumhealthcare.com), in addition to Chronic Care Management Services and Respiratory focused DME.
